TRANSCRIPT: Karen Handel's victory statement in 6th congressional district

Here is Karen Handel's statement following her victory tonight in Georgia’s 6th congressional district special election:

"I am truly humbled by tonight’s results and I am honored to represent this great district in the United States House of Representatives. I will ensure the conservative legacy and leadership of Tom Price, Johnny Isakson and Newt Gingrich will continue. I want to thank all of my steadfast supporters who worked so hard and also my opponent Jon Ossoff, who ran a spirited campaign and I want to thank him for his commitment to public service.

"These are challenging times in our nation. We are facing real and serious issues – from terrorism, protecting our borders to curtailing government spending. Tonight, voters recognized these are times that call for someone who brings real experience – in career and in life.

"I know this has been a hard- fought election and I give Georgians this promise, I will work together with anyone who wants to create a better path forward for Georgia families and I will fight each and every day to make your lives better."

