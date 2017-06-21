What lessons were learned from this week's Congressional runoff election?

Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel are in a special election runoff for the 6th district.

ATLANTA - After all of the noise, ads, and money, what did we learn from the 6th Congressional District runoff election?

11Alive's Matt Pearl takes a look back at the past six months and a race that involved just three Georgia counties, but got swallowed up by a national debate.

For months, the eyes and dollars of national politics focused on one election in the 6th District of Georgia. In the process, the election became about seemingly everything except the 6th District of Georgia.

It started with an election nearly eight months earlier -- an election that sent Donald Trump to the White House.

Resistance efforts and protests showed a Democratic base itching for payback. They found a chance in the 6th District and Jon Ossoff.

Unknown and untested, Ossoff raised $8 million in three months, nearly all of it came from outside Georgia. Nearly all of it came thanks to an effort from a left-leaning website and progressive fundraising arm ActBlue. All of that exposure almost led to a win, initially.

When Ossoff fell just short of avoiding a runoff, outside spending poured in on both sides. Ossoff received more donations from seven other states than he did from Georgia. Republican opponent Karen Handel worked to frame him in that light.

But by the end of May, Handel herself had received more donations from outside Georgia than inside. She held events with national Republicans, from House Speaker Paul Ryan to President Trump himself. And both candidates were bolstered by tens of millions of dollars from national PACs.

Did all of that money – and all of those ads – change minds? In an 11Alive News-Survey USA poll one week before Tuesday's runoff, just 5 percent of Trump voters said they would vote for Ossoff, while just 4 percent of Hillary Clinton voters said they would switch parties to vote for Handel.

When Election Day arrived, money made a difference, mostly in turnout. With nothing else on the ballot, this runoff brought out 58 percent of registered voters. That's higher for this district than any off-year election this century.

But our interviews that day found voters mostly sticking to their party -- and many voters were simply fed up.

The election is now over.

The nation's eyes and dollars will head far from Georgia. And the district? It will be represented by a Republican, as it has for nearly four decades. The gap between the two sides continues to close, as it has for nearly two decades. All while more money was spent on this district than on any Congressional race in any decade.

