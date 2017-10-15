Early voting locations for DeKalb, Fulton for 2017 elections

Early voting location in Cobb County. CREDIT WXIA

Early voting begins on Monday in DeKalb and Fulton counties ahead of November's general municipal and special elections in very limited areas.

DeKalb County

In DeKalb County, early voting is available in two locations from October 16 through November 3:

Main Location: Voter Registration & Election Office

4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300

Decatur, GA 30032

Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat (10/28 only) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Atlanta: Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2015 Delano Drive, NE

Atlanta, GA 30317

Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat (10/28 only) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

From October 28 through November 3, DeKalb County will add an additional location:

Dunwoody: Dunwoody Library

5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody, GA 30338

Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sat (10/28 only) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Voters registered in DeKalb County may vote early at any of the above-listed locations. If voters choose not to vote early, they must vote in their assigned precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.

DeKalb County voters with questions may telephone 404-298-4020, or email voterreg@dekalbcountyga.gov.

PHOTOS | Voting in metro Atlanta

Fulton County

In Fulton County, early voting is available from October 16 through November 3, and is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Weekend voting is only available in Fulton on Saturday, October 28 from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, October 29 from Noon to 5 p.m.

There are 22 locations in Fulton County for early voting. Voters registered in Fulton County may vote early at any of the locations listed below. If voters choose not to vote early, they must vote in their assigned precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.

Fulton County voters with questions may telephone 404-612-7070, or email Elections.VoterRegistration@FultonCountyGA.Gov.

Alpharetta Branch Library

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Johns Creek Environmental Campus

8100 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

Adamsville Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Dr SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Fulton County Government Center

130 Peachtree Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Northside Library

3295 Northside Parkway NW

Atlanta, GA 30327

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Southeast Atlanta Library

1463 Pryor Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

Southwest Arts Center

915 New Hope Road

Atlanta, GA 30331

Wolf Creek Library

3100 Enon Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park GA 30349

College Park Library

3647 Main Street

College Park GA 30337

East Point Library

2757 Main Street

East Point GA 30344

Fairburn Library

60 Valley View Drive

Fairburn GA 30213

Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek GA 30005

Milton Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009

East Roswell Branch Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell GA 30076

Roswell Branch Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell GA 30075

North Fulton Service Center (Room 232)

7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs GA 30350

Sandy Springs Library

395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE

Sandy Springs GA 30328

© 2017 WXIA-TV