Early voting locations for DeKalb, Fulton for 2017 elections

Michael King, WXIA 9:35 AM. EDT October 15, 2017

Early voting begins on Monday in DeKalb and Fulton counties ahead of November's general municipal and special elections in very limited areas.

DeKalb County

In DeKalb County, early voting is available in two locations from October 16 through November 3:

Main Location: Voter Registration & Election Office
4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300
Decatur, GA 30032
Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat (10/28 only) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Atlanta: Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2015 Delano Drive, NE
Atlanta, GA 30317
Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat (10/28 only) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

From October 28 through November 3, DeKalb County will add an additional location:

Dunwoody: Dunwoody Library
5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat (10/28 only) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Voters registered in DeKalb County may vote early at any of the above-listed locations. If voters choose not to vote early, they must vote in their assigned precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.

DeKalb County voters with questions may telephone 404-298-4020, or email voterreg@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Fulton County

In Fulton County, early voting is available from October 16 through November 3, and is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Weekend voting is only available in Fulton on Saturday, October 28 from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, October 29 from Noon to 5 p.m.

There are 22 locations in Fulton County for early voting. Voters registered in Fulton County may vote early at any of the locations listed below. If voters choose not to vote early, they must vote in their assigned precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.

Fulton County voters with questions may telephone 404-612-7070, or email Elections.VoterRegistration@FultonCountyGA.Gov.

Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022

Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Adamsville Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Fulton County Government Center
130 Peachtree Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30303

Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway NW
Atlanta, GA 30327

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Southeast Atlanta Library
1463 Pryor Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30315

Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road
Atlanta, GA 30331

Wolf Creek Library
3100 Enon Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park GA 30349

College Park Library
3647 Main Street
College Park GA 30337

East Point Library
2757 Main Street
East Point GA 30344

Fairburn Library
60 Valley View Drive
Fairburn GA 30213

Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek GA 30005

Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009

East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell GA 30076

Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell GA 30075

North Fulton Service Center (Room 232)
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs GA 30350

Sandy Springs Library
395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE
Sandy Springs GA 30328

 

