Early voting locations for DeKalb, Fulton for 2017 elections

Early voting begins on Monday in DeKalb and Fulton counties ahead of November's general municipal and special elections in very limited areas.
DeKalb County
In DeKalb County, early voting is available in two locations from October 16 through November 3:
Main Location: Voter Registration & Election Office
4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300
Decatur, GA 30032
Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat (10/28 only) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Atlanta: Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2015 Delano Drive, NE
Atlanta, GA 30317
Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat (10/28 only) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
From October 28 through November 3, DeKalb County will add an additional location:
Dunwoody: Dunwoody Library
5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sat (10/28 only) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Voters registered in DeKalb County may vote early at any of the above-listed locations. If voters choose not to vote early, they must vote in their assigned precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.
DeKalb County voters with questions may telephone 404-298-4020, or email voterreg@dekalbcountyga.gov.
PHOTOS | Voting in metro Atlanta
Fulton County
In Fulton County, early voting is available from October 16 through November 3, and is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Weekend voting is only available in Fulton on Saturday, October 28 from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, October 29 from Noon to 5 p.m.
There are 22 locations in Fulton County for early voting. Voters registered in Fulton County may vote early at any of the locations listed below. If voters choose not to vote early, they must vote in their assigned precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7.
Fulton County voters with questions may telephone 404-612-7070, or email Elections.VoterRegistration@FultonCountyGA.Gov.
Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Adamsville Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Fulton County Government Center
130 Peachtree Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Southeast Atlanta Library
1463 Pryor Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road
Atlanta, GA 30331
Wolf Creek Library
3100 Enon Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park GA 30349
College Park Library
3647 Main Street
College Park GA 30337
East Point Library
2757 Main Street
East Point GA 30344
Fairburn Library
60 Valley View Drive
Fairburn GA 30213
Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek GA 30005
Milton Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell GA 30076
Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell GA 30075
North Fulton Service Center (Room 232)
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs GA 30350
Sandy Springs Library
395 Mount Vernon Hwy NE
Sandy Springs GA 30328
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs