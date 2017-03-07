National PAC raises $250,000 for Ossoff's 6th district campaign

IMAGE JON OSSOFF

ATLANTA, Ga – The day after a new poll showing Jon Ossoff leading in the 6th congressional district special election, a grassroots PAC announced it has raised $250,000 for the Democratic hopeful.

End Citizens United (ECU) announced that 25,000 donors have given an average contribution of $10 to Ossoff’s campaign.

Ossoff is one of 18 candidates seeking to replace Tom Price, now the secretary of the U.S. Department of health and Human Services, running in a special election to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

On Monday, a poll of likely voters in the district showed Ossoff leading with 18,31 percent of the vote, followed by Republicans Karen Handel and Bob Gray with 17.98 and 13.42 percent, respectively.

This is the second poll released in the race showing Ossoff, Handel and Gray leading the field.

Ossoff, who has pledged to serve as a check on President Trump, continues to build momentum in the race and hit the airwaves with three new ads last week.



“The corporate special interests and Washington insiders who believe this seat belongs to them are having a rude awakening,” said ECU Executive Director Tiffany Muller. “They’re panicked because Georgia families want to end the rigged system in Washington and the grassroots are mobilizing to elect a reformer.

"ECU’s members will continue to stand with Ossoff to help him fend off the corporate spending that’s already flooding into the race to attack him.”



Last week, the Congressional Leadership Fund, a Washington superPAC, launched a $1.1 million ad buy attacking Ossoff.

ECU has 40,000 members in the Atlanta metropolitan area and 70,000 across Georgia.

(© 2017 WXIA)