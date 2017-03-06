Race to replace Price: New poll shows Ossoff, Handel and Gray leading

IMAGE WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga – A new survey of likely voters in the 6th congressional district shows Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republicans Karen Handel and Bob Gray continuing to lead a field of 18 candidates in the race.

The poll, conducted by The Trafalgar Group (TFG), was conducted from March 2-3, 2017.

A new survey of likely 2017 special election voters in the 6th congressional district shows Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republicans Karen Handel and Bob Gray continuing to lead a field of 18 candidates in the race.

Ossoff came in first in the poll, with 18.31 percent; Handel receiving 17.98 percent; and Gray with 13.42 percent. State Sen. Judson Hill and Amy Kremer, both Republicans, came in next, followed by Democrat Ron Slotin and Republicans Dan Moody and Bruce LeVell.

This is the second poll released in the race showing Ossoff, Handel and Gray leading the field.

"Last week the Congressional Leadership Fund SuperPac, placed a seven-figure media-buy attempting to knock Ossoff off of his lead, and it appears to be working,” said TFG Senior Strategist Robert Cahaly. “Their theory in this game of Whac-A-Mole is to hit the leading Democrat enough to set an all-Republican runoff, but not so much that another Democrat is elevated enough to contend.

“So far the Congressional Leadership Fund folks appear to be exceptional whackers."

RELATED: Washington superPAC spends $1.1 million on ads in 6th district race

Cahaly also noted the important role that older voters will play in the race.

“Seniors usually represent less than 30 percent of the vote,” he said. “But they are the most reliable voting bloc. We expect the senior turnout number to easily eclipse 40 percent on its way to possibly passing 50 percent.

“Handel and Gray are the only major candidates who improve their overall numbers as the senior participation increases."



Here is a link to the entire poll.

TFG conducted the survey of more than 450 respondents from a random stratified selection of likely 2017 special election voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.5 percent.

The special election to replace Price, who is now President Donald Trump’s secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is April 18. All of the candidates will appear on one ballot, and a runoff is virtually assured in the race. The only way to avoid a runoff would be if one candidate receives 50 percent-plus-one, almost an impossibility in such a crowded race.

The district includes portions of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Doraville, Tucker, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek Milton and Mountain Park. Before it was last redrawn as part of Census reapportionment, Republicans Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson held the seat.

(© 2017 WXIA)