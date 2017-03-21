Stonecrest's first elections overshadowed by Anthony Hill mailer

STONECREST, Ga. – Candidates in Stonecrest’s first-ever mayoral election said a controversial campaign flyer was a distraction to voters.

The flyer displayed a photo of Anthony Hill, a veteran who was shot and killed by a police officer in March 2015, and candidate Charles S. Hill, Jr. In large block letters over Anthony Hill's face read the message: “BIPOLAR MANIC DEPRESSIVE." Above his photo, the words: “Should this guy be seeking to run our Stonecrest City Hall… Or should he be seeking help for his previously diagnosed mental illness?”

PREVIOUS | Mayoral candidate on mental illness claim: ‘My heart dropped’

Jason Lary, who is running against Charles Hill for mayor in the newly-incorporated city, was made to look like the alleged mouthpiece on the flyer. Lary has denied any involvement in the mailer and called the matter unacceptable.

"That's just deplorable," he told 11Alive. "It should never happen, and we would never do that."

The flyer states "Charles S. Hill has been declared mentally ill by a Licensed Psychiatrist (MD). He is, among other things, manic-depressive and Bipolar with Cyclothymic Disorder."

Hundreds of them were mailed to residents over the weekend from a group known as Blue Print to Restore DeKalb. But the group is not registered with the state and the mailer imprint on the flyer is untraceable. The address where the mailer was sent from? Just a wooded lot.

While everyone in the city is talking about the flyer, all three candidates say it's a distraction from the election.

"We need to be positive," Hill said. "We need to be motivated to uplift the ideals of our community."

Voters agreed. 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross was in Stonecrest on Election Day, and almost everyone she talked to at the voting booth had seen the mailer. Most were frustrated that such a historic day in their new city is being overshadowed by so much negativity. Instead, they want to move forward from the mudslinging and focus on electing leadership for their new city.

"We really have an opportunity here," one voter said. "We want to move forward!"

The Georgia State Ethics Commission would investigate the mailer, but no one has made a complaint yet. Candidate Charles Hill said he has plans to after the election because he doesn't want this mailer to be any more of a distraction.

UPDATE: Jason Lary became Stonecrest’s first mayor, defeating Charles Hill and Douglas Favors.

