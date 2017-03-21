Teenage city council hopeful likely headed for a runoff

Mary Pat Hector, 19, is running for Stonecrest City Council. (Photo / Marvin Arrington, Jr., Arrington & Phillips, LLP)

Georgia’s two newest cities held their first municipal elections on Tuesday.

Voters in the new cities of Stonecrest and South Fulton went to the polls to elect their first-ever mayors and city councils.

Stonecrest’s elections drew national attention because of the candidacy of Mary-Pat Hector, a 19-year-old whose Post 4 city council candidacy drew the ire of opponent George Turner Jr., who said Hector couldn’t run for office because of her age.

DeKalb County’s Board of Registration and Elections disagreed, and allowed her name to remain on the ballot.

As of 9:45 pm on Tuesday, Turner and Hector appeared to be headed for a runoff in a four-person race.

Jason Lary held a commanding lead to become Stonecrest’s first mayor over Charles Hill and Douglas Favors in a race that took a nasty turn in its final days.

A flyer, which was sent out to the community last week, displayed a photo of Hill with the large block letters over his face: “BIPOLAR MANIC DEPRESSIVE” and above his photo, the words: “Should this guy be seeking to run our Stonecrest City Hall… Or should he be seeking help for his previously diagnosed mental illness?”

In other Stonecrest races, Jimmy Clanton Jr. handily defeated Charles Ross to Post 1 city council.

A four-person race for Post 2 was too close to call among Plez Joyner, Alexis Morris, Gretchen Tolbert and Rob Turner. For Post 3, Jazmin Cobble held a 10-percent lead over Eric Hubbard. And in Post 5, Diane Adoma and Tammy Grimes are headed for a runoff.

In South Fulton, the mayor’s race and all seven city council races are runoffs.

