Today is the last day for voter registration; where you can register and how

We are two months into 2017, which means it is almost that time of the year again; voting time.

Tuesday, February 21, is the deadline to register to vote for the next Georgia election which is on March 21, 2017.

The most notable election to fill Tom Price's seat will be held on April 18, 2017. For more important voting dates, click here.

If you have not already, you can register to vote in the following ways:

Online

You can register to vote online by visiting the State of Georgia's Online Voter Registration website.

In Person

You can also do it in person if you have time during the day to do so. You can look up physical locations to register to vote by clicking here.

Through the mail

Although the deadline is today, you can always register through the mail for future reference. You can download and fill out a form by clicking here or you can visit any state or government run facility such as libraries, public schools, election offices or county board of registrars offices in your area. To find locations to physically pick up your form, click here.

Follow the directions on the form and mail it out. It should take close to four weeks to receive your voter registration card. If it does not arrive within that time, contact your local registrar's office.

Lastly, everybody needs an acceptable form of ID in order to vote in any election. Here are the accepted forms of ID :

1. Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS).

2. A Georgia driver license

3. A valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

4. A valid U.S. passport ID

5. A valid U.S. military photo ID

6. A valid tribal photo ID

7. A Georgia Voter ID card

Here are some more helpful links to help you with your Georgia voter registration:

Register to vote online: http://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections

Change voter registration address: http://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections

Check registration status: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Information on voter eligibility and different ways to register: http://www.dmv.org/ga-georgia/voter-registration.php#Voter-Registration-Deadlines-in-GA

Ga voting apps: Apple or Android app store

Happy voting.

(© 2017 WXIA)