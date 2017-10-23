Elton John condemns comments on suggested HIV quarantine by Rep. Betty Price

Georgia State Rep. Betty Price (R-Roswell) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - Elton John is criticizing a Georgia state lawmaker's controversial comments.

During a study committee meeting last Tuesday, Georgia state Rep. Betty Price (R-Roswell), wife of former HHS Secretary Tom Price, asked Dr. Pascale Worthy, head of the Georgia Department of Public Health's HIV epidemiology section, about the legalities of quarantining individuals living with HIV as a solution to stop the spread of the virus which causes AIDS in Georgia.

"Is there an ability, since I would guess that public dollars are expended heavily in prophylaxis and treatment of this condition, so we have a public interest in curtailing the spread -- are there any methods legally that we could do that would curtail the spread?" Price paused briefly. "I don't want to say the 'quarantine' word -- but I guess I just said it."

Human rights and LGBTQ groups across the nation immediately called Price's comments and motives into question, with many individuals and organizations demanding her prompt resignation.

GA state representative Betty Price suggested that people living with HIV and AIDS should be “quarantined.”



We find these comments reprehensible. We demand a full apology. https://t.co/SokSeyJyFS pic.twitter.com/7QhA2Fixq4 — GLAAD (@glaad) October 20, 2017

Betty Price should resign. This bigotry and ignorance from an elected official is beyond outrageous. https://t.co/BkG5ueOz6x — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) October 23, 2017

In response, Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation issued a statement:

"Rep. Betty Price's comments about people living with HIV are horrific, discriminatory, and astonishingly ill-informed. As a doctor and elected official from a state where people are still contracting HIV at an alarming rate, Mrs. Price should know better than to demonize people and perpetuate myths that stigmatize people living with HIV.



Her words smack of a dark time when there was little or no information about HIV and people were afraid of each other. Today, thanks to scientific advancements, growing acceptance and love, people living with HIV are living longer, healthier lives. We also know people living with HIV pose no public threat.



We at the Elton John AIDS Foundation, along with several of our partners, are aggressively working in Georgia and across the South to expand access to universal testing and treatment, particularly in rural areas. We also are working to dismantle the structural barriers including poverty, inadequate education, persistent HIV stigma, racism, homophobia and transphobia that impede progress. Instead of perpetuating fear and bias, Mrs. Price should educate herself about HIV and use her position of power to provide support, resources and compassion to her constituents. Love is the cure. Not quarantines.”

Price has since said in a published interview that her comments were reported out of context.

"I made a provocative and rhetorical comment as part of a free-flowing conversation which has been taken completely out of context," Price said as part of an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I do not support a quarantine in this public health challenge and dilemma of undertreated HIV patients."

Price says she wants to ensure that those with HIV will "receive, and adhere to, a treatment regimen that will enhance their quality of life and protect the health of the public."

