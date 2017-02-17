Ethics complaint against commissioner who made 'racist pig' comment moving forward

An ethics complaint filed against Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter, who last month called Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig," is moving forward. (Photo: Chris Hopper, WXIA)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The ethics complaint filed against a Gwinnett County commissioner who called Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" last month is moving forward, a county official confirmed Friday.

In January, Commissioner Tommy Hunter took to his Facebook page to make the disparaging remarks against the Georgia representative in response to Lewis' questioning the legitimacy of President Trump in a Sunday morning segment of NBC's "Meet the Press." He apologized soon afterward, but it did little to calm the swift and mostly negative response.

(Photo: WXIA)

Shortly after, on Feb. 6, lawyers representing a woman by the name of Nancie Turner filed an ethics complaint against Hunter, alleging that Hunter’s comments and past behavior violate three parts of the Gwinnett County Code of Ethics.

On Friday, a hearing officer wrote to the Gwinnett County attorney, coming to the conclusion that the complaint filed by Turner met the technical requirements for the issue to move before an ethics board. The hearing officer did not, however, determine whether Hunter's actions were unethical.

Now, the county will gather a fiver-person ethics board together, consisting of an appointee from the Board of Commissioners, the District Attorney, the County Bar Association, the Association of County Commissioners and one from Hunter himself. Hunter will have 30 days to respond to the complaint before the investigation begins.

READ | Gwinnett County ethics ordinance

Gwinnett County Democrats have already called for Hunter to resign from his commission position, but a consultant for Hunter previously called the issue a "bogus complaint made for political purposes."

If the ethics board finds Hunter violated ethics rules, he could face consequences ranging from a written warning to termination of employment to referral to criminal authorities.

(© 2017 WXIA)