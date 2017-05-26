Ethics complaint filed against Perdue staffer

US Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) (Photo: US Senate)

ATLANTA – Sen. David Perdue and one of his staffers are facing an ethics complaint, alleging the staffer used his position to help raise money for 6th District Republican candidate Karen Handel.



The question is, is this truly an ethics violation or just a mistake by a local GOP?

On Friday, Perdue's office and the chair behind the event shot down the complaint.

An invitation to a Glynn County GOP social hour along Georgia's coast, is causing a bit of a stir—because of what was on the invitation which was also a fundraiser for 6th District Republican candidate Karen Handel.

The potential controversy is where, on the invitation, the Perdue staffer is listed as a “greeter”–a red flag for Cobb County Democrat and Jon Ossoff supporter, Mary Snyder Pike.

She’s the one who filed the ethics complaint against the senator and staffer, Sam Tostensen.

In the complaint, she said:

“By using Mr. Tostensen's official senate staff title to entice donors to contribute to Karen Handel's campaign, Senator Perdue and Mr. Tostensen have violated the longstanding rule against using official resources for campaign purposes.”

But the Glynn County GOP chair, Ginny Hall, who organized the event and created the invitation, said that she was just trying to highlight a local guy.

“In my effort to highlight young people involved in politics that are just awesome people and very proud of them you know here in Glynn County,” Hall said.

Tostensen didn't know his name was on the invite, neither did Perdue's office, she continued.

A spokeswoman for the senator said the event was outside of official work hours.

“It’s nothing more than an oversight error on an invite by a local GOP for a social event. We expect the ethics committee will see this oversight for what it is, a simple mistake, and disregard this complaint,” Caroline Vanvick said.

Handel was not at the May 15 event in Glynn County. Her campaign called this an abuse of the ethics process as part of a political strategy treated seriously by the media.

© 2017 WXIA-TV