Ex-Atlanta procurement officer earned six figures, received rave reviews

Adam Smith was fired hours after FBI agents seized his laptop and cell phone. WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga -- The man suddenly at the center of Atlanta’s bribery scandal was earning more than $183,000 a year and getting rave reviews during his tenure as chief procurement officer.

According to Adam Smith’s personnel records obtained by 11Alive, Smith was rated from “highly effective” to “outstanding” before he was fired on Tuesday after an FBI raid.

“Mr. Smith has done a highly effective job at developing and implementing necessary and improved procurement strategies for the city,” said his reviewer, Lynette Young, in a July 31, 2007, evaluation. She also said he “has been highly effective at working well with the mayor and chief operating officer to develop key performance measures.”

Smith was also described as an “outstanding communicator,” and “has done an excellent job at ensuring his department/staff is developed in municipal procurement.”

CATCH UP ON THE STORY: What's the big deal about Atlanta's bribery scandal?

Last week, Smith was relieved of his job, which he had held since 2003, after FBI agents seized some equipment from City Hall, as well as Smith’s laptop and cell phone.

When asked to respond to the FBI seizure, a city spokesperson said, “The City of Atlanta announced today that Adam Smith, chief procurement officer, has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. Chief Counsel Angela Hinton will serve as interim chief procurement officer until a permanent replacement is named.”

Yellow highlights the organizational chart of Atlanta city hall leadership and the procurement office.

On Friday, 11Alive obtained a copy of the subpoena that targeted Smith, which suggested Smith was doing some work on the side.

The U.S. Department of Justice sent the city a subpoena for those electronics several days earlier. They also wanted all of the emails Smith had sent or received since 2014 and any statements that might have indicated a conflict of interest - including financial disclosure forms, ethics statements and requests to perform outside employment.

This subpoena also hints that investigators believe this bribery scandal goes beyond the two contractors already named. The last things they asked for were contracts submitted by Smith from 2014 until now that certified "to the city council that the successful offeror has disclosed its organization and personal relationships and that the award of the contract is appropriate."

RELATED: Who is Adam Smith?

11Alive tracked that language down to a city ordinance passed just months before the contracts now in question. It directed the chief procurement officer to work with the ethics officer to come up with clear guidelines to prevent conflicts of interest.

Unlike earlier subpoenas, this one doesn't limit the contracts to CP Richards or Cascade Building systems. This time, the feds want to know all of the big contracts Smith handled.

Smith was in charge of tracking all purchasing activities for the city. He was appointed in 2003.

The raid came on the heels of guilty pleas in federal court from two contractors for their roles in the scandal.

Federal prosecutors said Elvin Mitchell and Charles P. Richards have entered guilty pleas, and will both be sentenced on April 28 for their roles in the scandal.

(Photo: Haney, Adrianne)

Last month, Elvin Mitchell pleaded guilty to bribing unnamed Atlanta officials with more than $1 million in exchange for city construction contracts. Richards was charged after prosecutors say he paid $185,000 to unnamed city officials for contracts for his company, CP Richards Construction.

PHOTOS: This is what 1.4 million documents look like

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has released 1.4 million pages of emails and documents related to the case.

(© 2017 WXIA)