Ex-Cobb Commission Chair Lee heading to north Georgia

MARIETTA, GA -- Ousted former Cobb County Commission Chairman Tim Lee is back in government. Lee will start a new job as director of economic development for the Habersham Partnership for Growth/Economic Development Council.

Lee was defeated by current Commission Chair Mike Boyce in a runoff election last summer in what voters widely felt was a direct referendum on Lee's handling of the deal to develop SunTrust Park and to bring the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County. The new ballpark opens this spring. Lee disagreed, saying he did not believe his loss was a referendum on the stadium.

Lee posted news about the new position to his Facebook page. A Habersham County spokesperson confirmed the new hire. His responsibilities include attracting new businesses to the area and creating new jobs.

