Foreign-born Georgia residents, not refugees detained at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA -- So far, no refugees from any of the nations affected by President Donald Trump's immigration ban have been detained at Atlanta's airport - though 11Alive has learned actual Georgia residents originally from other countries were.

While reports of refugees from majority-Muslim countries being detained at other airports abound, Andrew Gobeil, deputy director at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, said no one in Atlanta has been detained as a result of the directive though 11Alive has learned of metro Atlanta residents detained after travel to Iran.

According to the International Rescue Committee Atlanta, airports in New York and Los Angeles are the ports of entry into the United States. No international flights from any of the affected nations would come through Atlanta's airport.

In at least one case, however, Georgia residents from Iran were detained for hours as they came back to the U.S. from Iran - by way of a connector flight from Amsterdam.

In the first fallout from the president's ban, seven U.S.-bound migrants were stopped from boarding a plane in Cairo early Saturday and two lawyers filed the first legal challenges on behalf of two Iraqi refugees detained at JFK International airport.

One of the detainees at JFK had worked for 10 years as a interpreter for the U.S. military in Iraq following the U.S. invasion, according to his attorney.

Trump’s executive order, signed at the Pentagon on Friday, suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

The ban includes green card holders who are authorized to live and work in the United States, according to Gillian Christensen, a Homeland Security spokeswoman, Reuters reports.

It was unclear how many green card holders would be affected, but exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis, the news agency says.

Both the American Civil Liberties Union and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, say they have either filed lawsuits or will do so shortly challenging the ban.

We’ll See You in Court: Why Trump's immigration executive order violates Establishment Clause https://t.co/p4zoEMP8yn via @just_security — David Cole (@DavidColeACLU) January 28, 2017

Abed Ayoud, legal and policy director for the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said they’ve received more than 1,000 calls by midday Saturday from people who have been stranded or detained in the U.S. and abroad.

He said legal immigrants who were traveling overseas to attend funerals and visit family when the president signed his order are now unable to return to the U.S.

Foreigners studying at U.S. universities who were part of study abroad programs are also stuck. Even Customs and Border Protection agents are confused about how to handle Trump’s order and responding in different ways, he said.

“The impact of what President Trump was looking for is in full effect,” Ayoud said. “Complete chaos.”

According to a federal complaint filed on behalf of the two Iraqis being held at JFK airport, one attorney approached CBP agents with a request to speak to his client, but was told they were not the ones to talk to about seeing him.

According to one of the lawyers, Mark Doss, the pair had been approved for entry as refugees but were in the air flying to the U.S. night when the order was being signed.

The seven travelers at Cairo airport — six from Iraq and one from Yemen — were being escorted by officials from the U.N. refugee agency when they were stopped from boarding the EgyptAir plane, the Associated Press reported, quoting Cairo airport officials.

The authorities stepped in after contacting their counterparts at JFK Airport, where the plane was headed. The officials spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

(© 2017 WXIA)