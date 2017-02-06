Former DeKalb CEO will not face additional charges

Burrell Ellis returns to work as DeKalb County CEO. (Photo: WXIA)

DECATUR, Ga – Burrell Ellis will not face additional charges stemming from his corruption trial back in 2015.

New DeKalb County District DA Sherry Boston made the announcement Monday afternoon.

The Georgia Supreme Court threw out Ellis’ conviction Nov. 30. DeKalb Superior Court Judge Courtney Johnson signed an order to dismiss Ellis' charges earlier Monday.

Ellis was convicted in 2015 after a jury found him guilty of one count of criminal attempt to commit theft by extortion and three counts of perjury. A previous trial ended in a hung jury.

Ellis returned as CEO for the last two weeks of his term, which ended Dec. 31, 2016.

New CEO Michael Thurmond was elected in November 2016 and took office on Jan. 3.

