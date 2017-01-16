Former Secretary of State David Poythress passes away

David Poythress IMAGE DAVIDPOYTHRESS.COM

David Poythress, a former Georgia secretary of state, labor commission and deputy commissioner of revenue, died on Sunday.

Poythress, who was also commanding general of the Georgia Army and Air Force National Guard during the Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnian wars, was 73.

Poythress also served as chief of military justice at DaNang Air Base in Vietnam, and later as a military judge.

Poythress also unsuccessfully ran for governor in 1998 and 2010. He was a board member of Georgia YMCA, which posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

(© 2017 WXIA)