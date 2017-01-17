WXIA
FULL LIST: President Obama commutes 209 sentences, pardons 64

Tim Darnell , WXIA 5:58 PM. EST January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – President Obama commuted the sentences of 209 felons on Jan. 17, 2017.

Here are the prisoners whose sentences were commuted:

  • Pablo Abrugar Abulencia -- Silver Spring, MD
  • Christopher Almaguer -- Fort Worth, TX
  • Jerry Jerome Anderson ─ Macon, GA
  • Turner Ashe, Jr. ─ Indianapolis, IN
  • Roland J. Bailey ─ Washington, DC
  • Terrance Baker – Detroit, MI
  • Timothy Barker ─ Pleasantville, NJ
  • Darryl K. Barnes ─ Philadelphia, PA
  • Blake Demond Beard ─ College Park, GA
  • Kim Davis Beckstrom ─ Ogden, UT
  • Calvin Biggs ─ Chicago, IL
  • Anthony Billings – Clarksburg, WV
  • Wayne Allen Bledsoe, Jr. ─ Temple, TX
  • Robert Booker ─ Detroit, MI
  • Ulysses Simon Bouie ─ McDonough, GA
  • Antwan Boyd ─ Bartow, FL
  • Henry Robert Brown ─ Westchester, IL
  • Michael Dwight Brown – Glen Burnie, MD
  • Raymond Brown – Roper, NC
  • Valarian Jaymonn Brown – St. Petersburg, FL
  • William Brown – Covington, KY
  • Damon Burkhalter ─ Lewisville, TX
  • Clarence Rex Burnell ─ LaBarge, WY
  • Latasha Sherri Butler ─ Lubbock, TX
  • James Toves Cabaccang – Hawaiian Gardens, CA
  • Timothy Wayne Calhoun ─ Houston, TX
  • Rickey Calloway ─ Louisville, KY
  • Adrian Antoine Campbell ─ Hampton, GA
  • Paul Anthony Cass – Talladega, AL
  • Calvin Caver ─ Cleveland, OH
  • Alberto Chahia – Grand Forks, ND
  • John Choate – Albany, KY
  • Chris Coleman – Belton, MO
  • Kelvin Dandrea Cotton ─ Houston, TX
  • Melvin Couch ─ Elk Creek, KY
  • Terrance Cox – Jackson, TN
  • Iris Yolanda Davila – Reading, PA
  • Lawrence Stafford Davis – Andrews, SC
  • Robin Marie Davis – Roanoke, VA
  • Quincy Dennis ─ Cincinnati, OH
  • Christopher M. DePree – Cape Girardeau, MO
  • Vandarrell Leon Doe – Glennville, GA
  • Donald Wayne Dowling – Odessa, TX
  • Deante Drake – McKeesport, PA
  • Arthur Edmonds – Passaic, NJ
  • Daryl Edwards – Lakeland, FL
  • Billy Ray Fairley, Sr.  – High Point, NC
  • Dujuan Farrow ─ Richmond, VA
  • Stacey Lane Fisher – Waynesboro, VA
  • Carroll Fletcher – Oxon Hill, MD
  • Leonard Lyle Fontenot – Ville Platte, LA
  • Donnell Bartholomew Ford – Houston, TX
  • German Gallegos – Fabens, TX
  • Jeffery Garrett – Indianapolis, IN
  • Darryl C. Gillard – Shreveport, LA
  • Ernest Milton Glover – Washington, DC
  • Ernest Gonzalez – Mathis, TX
  • Pablo Gonzalez, Jr. – Corpus Christi, TX
  • Kenneth Wayne Gragg – Hickory, NC
  • Rogel Grant ─ Brooklyn, NY
  • Fontelle Ricardo Groves – Clayton, NC
  • Antonio Merlin Harmon – Columbia, SC
  • Emma Jean Harmon – Tampa, FL
  • Douglas Eugene Harms ─ Sioux City, IA
  • Brian Keith Harvey – Largo, FL
  • Julius Shaner Hayes – Topeka, KS
  • Lionel Joseph Henderson, Jr. – Amelia, LA
  • Christopher Lamont Hill – Farnham, VA
  • Macheo Hill ─ Abilene, TX
  • Wesley Hodge ─ Havelock, NC
  • Roy Lee Hodgkiss – Austin, TX
  • Adrien Tyrell Horne – Greenville, NC
  • Leonard Hoskins – Henderson, KY
  • Willard Wayne Howard – Crittenden, KY
  • David Louis Hunter – Loxahatchee, FL
  • Jesse Jackson – San Antonio, TX
  • Robert Jackson, Sr. – Sanford, FL
  • Tony Lanier Jackson – Augusta, GA
  • Tracy Jackson ─ Shreveport, LA
  • Jeffrey Matthew Jeanetta – North St. Paul, MN
  • Randy R. Jefferson – Madison, WI
  • Lonnie Jennings ─ Chicago Heights, IL
  • Audrey Louis Johnson, Jr. – Louisville, KY
  • Timmy Nathan Johnson – Caruthersville, MO
  • Timothy Terell Johnson – Chicago, IL
  • Tony Johnson – Evansville, IN
  • Lamell T. Jones – Kansas City, MO
  • Leonard Jones – Fayetteville, GA
  • Dorian Jordan – Saint Louis, MO
  • Randolph Key – Johnston, SC
  • Safarra Kimmons – Memphis, TN
  • Johnny William Lane – Chicago, IL
  • Oscar Lopez, aka Oscar Lopez-Rivera – Chicago, IL
  • Johnny Marton Lott – Oklahoma City, OK
  • Rodney Lamont Love ─ Nashville, TN
  • Dwight J. Loving – Fort Hood, Texas
  • Connie Lee Lyons – St. Augustine, FL
  • Chelsea Elizabeth Manning – Oklahoma City, OK
  • Adan Nieves Martinez – Grand Forks, ND
  • Damand Matthews – Henderson, KY
  • Clemith L. McCray ─ Champaign, IL
  • Kevin C. McFerren – Memphis, TN
  • Mirackle McGlown ─ Flint, MI
  • Steven McKelvey ─ Greenville, SC
  • Delvin McKinney – Hallandale Beach, FL
  • Alphonse Milan – Gonzales, LA
  • Bobby Eugene Mitchell – Adamsville, AL
  • Tony Mitchell – Memphis, TN
  • Silas Junior Mobley ─ York, SC
  • Tracy Moorehead ─ Chicago, IL
  • Cesar Moreno, Sr. – Roma, TX
  • Eduardo Moreno – Roma, TX
  • Lazaro Moreno – Roma, TX
  • Luis Moreno – Roma, TX
  • Doyle Ray Morgan – Old Fort, NC
  • Stefan Valenti Mosley ─ Washington, DC
  • Aubrey Valdez Moton – Columbia, SC
  • Muff’t Ishmael Mustaafa – Chicago, IL
  • Willie Myers, Jr. – Pageland, SC
  • Andre Nelson ─ Norfolk, VA
  • Gregory Newton – Stanton, NE
  • Kenya Lasale Nicholson – Oklahoma City, OK
  • Wesley Eugene Northington – Evansville, IN
  • Sean Anthony Ogle – Minneapolis, MN
  • Frank Vincent Okiyama ─ Barrigada, Guam
  • Myron Dejuan Orr – Chicago, IL
  • Arboleda A. Ortiz – Houston, TX
  • William Ortiz – Bronx, NY
  • Michael Shavon Pate – Pensacola, FL
  • Jose Ramiro Pena – Grandview, WA
  • David Javier Perez – Roanoke, VA
  • Zeteral Perkins ─ Midland, TX
  • Gethsemane Pita – San Francisco, CA
  • Raul Portillo – Tornillo, TX
  • Michael Thomas Potts – Greensboro, NC
  • Kenneth Jay Putensen ─ Mallard, IA
  • Deneise Ann Quintanilla – Mesquite, TX
  • Miguel Angel Quintanilla – Dallas, TX
  • Kunta Kenta Redd – Hampstead, NC
  • Bobby Wayne Reed – Fort Worth, TX
  • Kenneth Louis Reid – Marshville, NC
  • Jerrod Richardson ─ Cleveland, OH
  • Rodrikus Marshun Robinson ─ Pittsboro, NC
  • Michael Sain – Holly Grove, AR
  • Nathaniel Salery – Montgomery, AL
  • Bruce Samuels – Portsmouth, VA
  • Jermaine Darnell Samuels ─ Peoria, IL
  • Axel Santos-Cruz – Allentown, PA
  • Adrian Scott – Baltimore, MD
  • Gino Velez Scott – Jacksonville, FL
  • Daryl Joseph Shaw – Cambridge, IL
  • Kandis Karlotta Shipman – Godfrey, Illinois
  • Jeffery Wayne Shondel – Cincinnati, IA
  • Brian Lafonta Smith – Alamo, TN
  • Vincent B. Snyder ─ Wabasso, FL
  • Dwight M. Spencer – Miami, FL
  • Kelzin Squirewell – Ridgeway, SC
  • Douglas Lee Stallworth – Bristol, TN
  • Dashon Coverta Starks – Lakeland, FL
  • John E. Stewart – Greenville, KY
  • Johnnie Stewart ─ Madison, WI
  • Duffy Lynn Striker – Hanceville, AL
  • Carlton Christopher Sullivan – Hyattsville, MD
  • Tyreese R. Taylor – Janesville, WI
  • Dorminic Thomas – Memphis, TN
  • Dwight A. Thomas – Independence, MO
  • Gary Thomas – Ardmore, OK
  • Michael Shawn Thomas – Salem, OR
  • Preston Bernard Thomas – Bradenton, FL
  • Mark J. Thornton – Hamilton, OH
  • Curtis Daryle Tinsley – Axton, VA
  • Ronald Toms – Washington, DC
  • Andres Wilfredo Torriente – Fort Washington, MD
  • Lulummba Clay Travis ─ Lexington, KY
  • Jessie L. Traylor – Paxton, IL
  • Yolanda Triana – Salt Lake City, UT
  • Matthew Arrington Turner – Chicago, IL
  • Warren Lee Underwood – Walnut Springs, TX
  • David Vaught – Aledo, TX
  • Ruben Velez – Philadelphia, PA
  • Rashard Kimako Wagner – North Charleston, SC
  • Kelly Joe Walker ─ Moville, IA
  • Raymond M. Walker, III – Evansville, IN
  • Timothy Michael Walker ─ Midland, TX
  • Tressie Walker – Peoria, IL
  • Ralph Darrell Warren ─ Toledo, OH
  • Kenneth Gary Washington – Vidalia, LA
  • Timothy Juan Washington – Aragon, GA
  • Gregory Antonio Webber – Killeen, TX
  • Christopher E. Webster – Clinton, IL
  • Terrance Wellons – Riviera Beach, FL
  • Brian Lee Wells – Cedar Rapids, IA
  • Robert James Pearson White – Manning, SC
  • Alfred Leonard Williams – El Paso, TX
  • Dante L. Williams – Richmond, VA
  • Kevin Williams ─ Memphis, TN
  • Omar Demortius Williams – Temple, TX
  • Randy Gean Williams – Haverstraw, NY
  • Rodney Anton Williamson – Greensboro, NC
  • Eric Wilson ─ Romeoville, IL
  • Jermaine Ali Wilson – Miami, FL
  • John F. Winkelman, Jr. – Renovo, PA
  • Terry Woods – Mebane, NC
  • Keith Wooten – Plainfield, NJ
  • Brenz Kaiwaena Wright – Conley, GA
  • Michael Wayne Wright – Long Beach, CA
  • Richard Arthur Wright – Lodi, CA
  • William Charles Wright ─ Shreveport, LA

Obama granted pardons to the following 64 people:

  • James Robert Adelman – Tulsa, OK
  • John Clyde Anderson – Camano Island, WA
  • Zachary James Ray Anderson – Owensboro, KY
  • Octavio Joaquin Armenteros, aka Octavio Joaquin Armenteros-Iglesias – Jacksonville, FL
  • Stephen Lee Arrington – Paradise, CA
  • John R. Barker, aka Johnnie Ray Barker – Waterloo, IA
  • Yolanda DeAnn Beck – Peoria, IL
  • Lisa Ann Bell, fka Lisa Ann Link – College Park, GA
  • Herbert Eugene Bennett – Lubbock, TX
  • Carrie Ann Burris – Idaho Falls, ID
  • Mitchell Ray Campbell – Twin Falls, ID
  • Robert Jay Carlton – Palm Coast, FL
  • James Edward Cartwright – Gainesville, VA
  • Edward Casas – Northridge, CA
  • Kurt David Christensen – Portland, OR
  • James Gordon Christmas III – Richmond, VA
  • Kim Kathleen Drake, fka Kim Hahn and Kim Otto – Pocatello, ID
  • Euphemia Lavonte Duncan, aka Euphemia Duncan-Stringer – Miami, FL
  • Germeen Duplessis, fka Germeen Michael Hasson – Woodland Hills, CA
  • DeAnne Nichole Dwight, fka Deanne Nichole Bell – Tucson, AZ
  • Oladipo Oluwadare Eddo – Manassas Park, VA
  • Trevor Chinweuba Ekeh, fka Chinweuba Trevor Ekeh – Houston, TX
  • Andrew Dale Ellifson – Scottsdale, AZ
  • Claude Nathalie Eyamba Fenno, fka Claude-Nathalie Ebehedi Eyamba – Silver Spring, MD
  • Marvin Glyn Ferrell, Jr. – Benton, MO
  • Sheree Lynn Fox – Williamsburg, VA
  • Arthur Martin Gilreath, aka Arthur Martin Gilbreath – Pine Knot, KY
  • Ronald Earl Green – Cameron, SC
  • Billy Lynn Greene – Oilton, OK
  • Peter Dwight Heidgerd – East Point, GA
  • Fred Elleston Hicks – Racine, WI
  • Charles D. Hinton – Blevins, AR
  • Robert Kevin Hobbs, aka Kevin Hobbs – Louisville, KY
  • LeAnton Sheldon Hopewell, Sr. – Huber Heights, OH
  • Joseph William Hopkins – Cypress, TX
  • Michelle Breazeale Horton, fka Michelle Diane Mulkey and Michelle Diane Breazeale – Belton, SC
  • Mark Eugene Ivey – Gilbertsville, KY
  • Lisa Ann Jandro, aka Joline Marie Herman – Brooklyn Center, MN
  • Annis Page Kilday-Douthat, fka Page Kilday Tino – Greeneville, TN
  • Brian Seiji Kito – Los Angeles, CA
  • Matthew Steeves Lamb, aka Matthew Steves Lamb – San Antonio, TX
  • Taquilla Monyetta Love – Prattville, AL
  • Darryl Pernell Loveless – Fredericksburg, VA
  • Randy Wayne Maxwell – Pine Knot, KY
  • Jack Donald McAlister – Canaan, NH
  • Willie L. McCovey – Woodside, CA
  • Patricia Marie McNichol – Wilmington, DE
  • Michele Mellor, fka Michele Kotansky– Hazelton, PA
  • Miriam Ortega – Miami, FL
  • Roger Burel Patterson – Dahlonega, GA
  • Mary Frances Perez, fka Mary F. Pena – Deming, NM
  • Jimmy Wayne Pharr – Belmont, MS
  • Jimmy Alton Pierce – Hampstead, NC
  • Cynthia Ann Raffensparger, fka Cynthia Ann Grange Hansen – Orem, UT
  • Corinda Rushelle Salvi – Philadelphia, PA
  • Ian Schrager – New York, NY
  • Diana Simmons, fka Diana Bingaman and Diana Lopez – Chino Hills, CA
  • Jennifer Lynn Smith, fka Jennifer Hanscom – Windham, ME
  • Kevin Sharod Smith – Great Falls, MT
  • Danny Ray Softley, aka Dan R. Softley – Grafton, NE
  • Brian Keith Solum – Fargo, ND
  • Michael Anthony Tedesco – Murrysville, PA
  • Crystal Jo Varner, fka Crystal Woodard – Akron, OH
  • Thomas Eric Wahlstrom – Marquette, MI

(© 2017 WXIA)


