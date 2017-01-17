FULL LIST: President Obama commutes 209 sentences, pardons 64

WASHINGTON, DC – President Obama commuted the sentences of 209 felons on Jan. 17, 2017.
Here are the prisoners whose sentences were commuted:
- Pablo Abrugar Abulencia -- Silver Spring, MD
- Christopher Almaguer -- Fort Worth, TX
- Jerry Jerome Anderson ─ Macon, GA
- Turner Ashe, Jr. ─ Indianapolis, IN
- Roland J. Bailey ─ Washington, DC
- Terrance Baker – Detroit, MI
- Timothy Barker ─ Pleasantville, NJ
- Darryl K. Barnes ─ Philadelphia, PA
- Blake Demond Beard ─ College Park, GA
- Kim Davis Beckstrom ─ Ogden, UT
- Calvin Biggs ─ Chicago, IL
- Anthony Billings – Clarksburg, WV
- Wayne Allen Bledsoe, Jr. ─ Temple, TX
- Robert Booker ─ Detroit, MI
- Ulysses Simon Bouie ─ McDonough, GA
- Antwan Boyd ─ Bartow, FL
- Henry Robert Brown ─ Westchester, IL
- Michael Dwight Brown – Glen Burnie, MD
- Raymond Brown – Roper, NC
- Valarian Jaymonn Brown – St. Petersburg, FL
- William Brown – Covington, KY
- Damon Burkhalter ─ Lewisville, TX
- Clarence Rex Burnell ─ LaBarge, WY
- Latasha Sherri Butler ─ Lubbock, TX
- James Toves Cabaccang – Hawaiian Gardens, CA
- Timothy Wayne Calhoun ─ Houston, TX
- Rickey Calloway ─ Louisville, KY
- Adrian Antoine Campbell ─ Hampton, GA
- Paul Anthony Cass – Talladega, AL
- Calvin Caver ─ Cleveland, OH
- Alberto Chahia – Grand Forks, ND
- John Choate – Albany, KY
- Chris Coleman – Belton, MO
- Kelvin Dandrea Cotton ─ Houston, TX
- Melvin Couch ─ Elk Creek, KY
- Terrance Cox – Jackson, TN
- Iris Yolanda Davila – Reading, PA
- Lawrence Stafford Davis – Andrews, SC
- Robin Marie Davis – Roanoke, VA
- Quincy Dennis ─ Cincinnati, OH
- Christopher M. DePree – Cape Girardeau, MO
- Vandarrell Leon Doe – Glennville, GA
- Donald Wayne Dowling – Odessa, TX
- Deante Drake – McKeesport, PA
- Arthur Edmonds – Passaic, NJ
- Daryl Edwards – Lakeland, FL
- Billy Ray Fairley, Sr. – High Point, NC
- Dujuan Farrow ─ Richmond, VA
- Stacey Lane Fisher – Waynesboro, VA
- Carroll Fletcher – Oxon Hill, MD
- Leonard Lyle Fontenot – Ville Platte, LA
- Donnell Bartholomew Ford – Houston, TX
- German Gallegos – Fabens, TX
- Jeffery Garrett – Indianapolis, IN
- Darryl C. Gillard – Shreveport, LA
- Ernest Milton Glover – Washington, DC
- Ernest Gonzalez – Mathis, TX
- Pablo Gonzalez, Jr. – Corpus Christi, TX
- Kenneth Wayne Gragg – Hickory, NC
- Rogel Grant ─ Brooklyn, NY
- Fontelle Ricardo Groves – Clayton, NC
- Antonio Merlin Harmon – Columbia, SC
- Emma Jean Harmon – Tampa, FL
- Douglas Eugene Harms ─ Sioux City, IA
- Brian Keith Harvey – Largo, FL
- Julius Shaner Hayes – Topeka, KS
- Lionel Joseph Henderson, Jr. – Amelia, LA
- Christopher Lamont Hill – Farnham, VA
- Macheo Hill ─ Abilene, TX
- Wesley Hodge ─ Havelock, NC
- Roy Lee Hodgkiss – Austin, TX
- Adrien Tyrell Horne – Greenville, NC
- Leonard Hoskins – Henderson, KY
- Willard Wayne Howard – Crittenden, KY
- David Louis Hunter – Loxahatchee, FL
- Jesse Jackson – San Antonio, TX
- Robert Jackson, Sr. – Sanford, FL
- Tony Lanier Jackson – Augusta, GA
- Tracy Jackson ─ Shreveport, LA
- Jeffrey Matthew Jeanetta – North St. Paul, MN
- Randy R. Jefferson – Madison, WI
- Lonnie Jennings ─ Chicago Heights, IL
- Audrey Louis Johnson, Jr. – Louisville, KY
- Timmy Nathan Johnson – Caruthersville, MO
- Timothy Terell Johnson – Chicago, IL
- Tony Johnson – Evansville, IN
- Lamell T. Jones – Kansas City, MO
- Leonard Jones – Fayetteville, GA
- Dorian Jordan – Saint Louis, MO
- Randolph Key – Johnston, SC
- Safarra Kimmons – Memphis, TN
- Johnny William Lane – Chicago, IL
- Oscar Lopez, aka Oscar Lopez-Rivera – Chicago, IL
- Johnny Marton Lott – Oklahoma City, OK
- Rodney Lamont Love ─ Nashville, TN
- Dwight J. Loving – Fort Hood, Texas
- Connie Lee Lyons – St. Augustine, FL
- Chelsea Elizabeth Manning – Oklahoma City, OK
- Adan Nieves Martinez – Grand Forks, ND
- Damand Matthews – Henderson, KY
- Clemith L. McCray ─ Champaign, IL
- Kevin C. McFerren – Memphis, TN
- Mirackle McGlown ─ Flint, MI
- Steven McKelvey ─ Greenville, SC
- Delvin McKinney – Hallandale Beach, FL
- Alphonse Milan – Gonzales, LA
- Bobby Eugene Mitchell – Adamsville, AL
- Tony Mitchell – Memphis, TN
- Silas Junior Mobley ─ York, SC
- Tracy Moorehead ─ Chicago, IL
- Cesar Moreno, Sr. – Roma, TX
- Eduardo Moreno – Roma, TX
- Lazaro Moreno – Roma, TX
- Luis Moreno – Roma, TX
- Doyle Ray Morgan – Old Fort, NC
- Stefan Valenti Mosley ─ Washington, DC
- Aubrey Valdez Moton – Columbia, SC
- Muff’t Ishmael Mustaafa – Chicago, IL
- Willie Myers, Jr. – Pageland, SC
- Andre Nelson ─ Norfolk, VA
- Gregory Newton – Stanton, NE
- Kenya Lasale Nicholson – Oklahoma City, OK
- Wesley Eugene Northington – Evansville, IN
- Sean Anthony Ogle – Minneapolis, MN
- Frank Vincent Okiyama ─ Barrigada, Guam
- Myron Dejuan Orr – Chicago, IL
- Arboleda A. Ortiz – Houston, TX
- William Ortiz – Bronx, NY
- Michael Shavon Pate – Pensacola, FL
- Jose Ramiro Pena – Grandview, WA
- David Javier Perez – Roanoke, VA
- Zeteral Perkins ─ Midland, TX
- Gethsemane Pita – San Francisco, CA
- Raul Portillo – Tornillo, TX
- Michael Thomas Potts – Greensboro, NC
- Kenneth Jay Putensen ─ Mallard, IA
- Deneise Ann Quintanilla – Mesquite, TX
- Miguel Angel Quintanilla – Dallas, TX
- Kunta Kenta Redd – Hampstead, NC
- Bobby Wayne Reed – Fort Worth, TX
- Kenneth Louis Reid – Marshville, NC
- Jerrod Richardson ─ Cleveland, OH
- Rodrikus Marshun Robinson ─ Pittsboro, NC
- Michael Sain – Holly Grove, AR
- Nathaniel Salery – Montgomery, AL
- Bruce Samuels – Portsmouth, VA
- Jermaine Darnell Samuels ─ Peoria, IL
- Axel Santos-Cruz – Allentown, PA
- Adrian Scott – Baltimore, MD
- Gino Velez Scott – Jacksonville, FL
- Daryl Joseph Shaw – Cambridge, IL
- Kandis Karlotta Shipman – Godfrey, Illinois
- Jeffery Wayne Shondel – Cincinnati, IA
- Brian Lafonta Smith – Alamo, TN
- Vincent B. Snyder ─ Wabasso, FL
- Dwight M. Spencer – Miami, FL
- Kelzin Squirewell – Ridgeway, SC
- Douglas Lee Stallworth – Bristol, TN
- Dashon Coverta Starks – Lakeland, FL
- John E. Stewart – Greenville, KY
- Johnnie Stewart ─ Madison, WI
- Duffy Lynn Striker – Hanceville, AL
- Carlton Christopher Sullivan – Hyattsville, MD
- Tyreese R. Taylor – Janesville, WI
- Dorminic Thomas – Memphis, TN
- Dwight A. Thomas – Independence, MO
- Gary Thomas – Ardmore, OK
- Michael Shawn Thomas – Salem, OR
- Preston Bernard Thomas – Bradenton, FL
- Mark J. Thornton – Hamilton, OH
- Curtis Daryle Tinsley – Axton, VA
- Ronald Toms – Washington, DC
- Andres Wilfredo Torriente – Fort Washington, MD
- Lulummba Clay Travis ─ Lexington, KY
- Jessie L. Traylor – Paxton, IL
- Yolanda Triana – Salt Lake City, UT
- Matthew Arrington Turner – Chicago, IL
- Warren Lee Underwood – Walnut Springs, TX
- David Vaught – Aledo, TX
- Ruben Velez – Philadelphia, PA
- Rashard Kimako Wagner – North Charleston, SC
- Kelly Joe Walker ─ Moville, IA
- Raymond M. Walker, III – Evansville, IN
- Timothy Michael Walker ─ Midland, TX
- Tressie Walker – Peoria, IL
- Ralph Darrell Warren ─ Toledo, OH
- Kenneth Gary Washington – Vidalia, LA
- Timothy Juan Washington – Aragon, GA
- Gregory Antonio Webber – Killeen, TX
- Christopher E. Webster – Clinton, IL
- Terrance Wellons – Riviera Beach, FL
- Brian Lee Wells – Cedar Rapids, IA
- Robert James Pearson White – Manning, SC
- Alfred Leonard Williams – El Paso, TX
- Dante L. Williams – Richmond, VA
- Kevin Williams ─ Memphis, TN
- Omar Demortius Williams – Temple, TX
- Randy Gean Williams – Haverstraw, NY
- Rodney Anton Williamson – Greensboro, NC
- Eric Wilson ─ Romeoville, IL
- Jermaine Ali Wilson – Miami, FL
- John F. Winkelman, Jr. – Renovo, PA
- Terry Woods – Mebane, NC
- Keith Wooten – Plainfield, NJ
- Brenz Kaiwaena Wright – Conley, GA
- Michael Wayne Wright – Long Beach, CA
- Richard Arthur Wright – Lodi, CA
- William Charles Wright ─ Shreveport, LA
Obama granted pardons to the following 64 people:
- James Robert Adelman – Tulsa, OK
- John Clyde Anderson – Camano Island, WA
- Zachary James Ray Anderson – Owensboro, KY
- Octavio Joaquin Armenteros, aka Octavio Joaquin Armenteros-Iglesias – Jacksonville, FL
- Stephen Lee Arrington – Paradise, CA
- John R. Barker, aka Johnnie Ray Barker – Waterloo, IA
- Yolanda DeAnn Beck – Peoria, IL
- Lisa Ann Bell, fka Lisa Ann Link – College Park, GA
- Herbert Eugene Bennett – Lubbock, TX
- Carrie Ann Burris – Idaho Falls, ID
- Mitchell Ray Campbell – Twin Falls, ID
- Robert Jay Carlton – Palm Coast, FL
- James Edward Cartwright – Gainesville, VA
- Edward Casas – Northridge, CA
- Kurt David Christensen – Portland, OR
- James Gordon Christmas III – Richmond, VA
- Kim Kathleen Drake, fka Kim Hahn and Kim Otto – Pocatello, ID
- Euphemia Lavonte Duncan, aka Euphemia Duncan-Stringer – Miami, FL
- Germeen Duplessis, fka Germeen Michael Hasson – Woodland Hills, CA
- DeAnne Nichole Dwight, fka Deanne Nichole Bell – Tucson, AZ
- Oladipo Oluwadare Eddo – Manassas Park, VA
- Trevor Chinweuba Ekeh, fka Chinweuba Trevor Ekeh – Houston, TX
- Andrew Dale Ellifson – Scottsdale, AZ
- Claude Nathalie Eyamba Fenno, fka Claude-Nathalie Ebehedi Eyamba – Silver Spring, MD
- Marvin Glyn Ferrell, Jr. – Benton, MO
- Sheree Lynn Fox – Williamsburg, VA
- Arthur Martin Gilreath, aka Arthur Martin Gilbreath – Pine Knot, KY
- Ronald Earl Green – Cameron, SC
- Billy Lynn Greene – Oilton, OK
- Peter Dwight Heidgerd – East Point, GA
- Fred Elleston Hicks – Racine, WI
- Charles D. Hinton – Blevins, AR
- Robert Kevin Hobbs, aka Kevin Hobbs – Louisville, KY
- LeAnton Sheldon Hopewell, Sr. – Huber Heights, OH
- Joseph William Hopkins – Cypress, TX
- Michelle Breazeale Horton, fka Michelle Diane Mulkey and Michelle Diane Breazeale – Belton, SC
- Mark Eugene Ivey – Gilbertsville, KY
- Lisa Ann Jandro, aka Joline Marie Herman – Brooklyn Center, MN
- Annis Page Kilday-Douthat, fka Page Kilday Tino – Greeneville, TN
- Brian Seiji Kito – Los Angeles, CA
- Matthew Steeves Lamb, aka Matthew Steves Lamb – San Antonio, TX
- Taquilla Monyetta Love – Prattville, AL
- Darryl Pernell Loveless – Fredericksburg, VA
- Randy Wayne Maxwell – Pine Knot, KY
- Jack Donald McAlister – Canaan, NH
- Willie L. McCovey – Woodside, CA
- Patricia Marie McNichol – Wilmington, DE
- Michele Mellor, fka Michele Kotansky– Hazelton, PA
- Miriam Ortega – Miami, FL
- Roger Burel Patterson – Dahlonega, GA
- Mary Frances Perez, fka Mary F. Pena – Deming, NM
- Jimmy Wayne Pharr – Belmont, MS
- Jimmy Alton Pierce – Hampstead, NC
- Cynthia Ann Raffensparger, fka Cynthia Ann Grange Hansen – Orem, UT
- Corinda Rushelle Salvi – Philadelphia, PA
- Ian Schrager – New York, NY
- Diana Simmons, fka Diana Bingaman and Diana Lopez – Chino Hills, CA
- Jennifer Lynn Smith, fka Jennifer Hanscom – Windham, ME
- Kevin Sharod Smith – Great Falls, MT
- Danny Ray Softley, aka Dan R. Softley – Grafton, NE
- Brian Keith Solum – Fargo, ND
- Michael Anthony Tedesco – Murrysville, PA
- Crystal Jo Varner, fka Crystal Woodard – Akron, OH
- Thomas Eric Wahlstrom – Marquette, MI
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs