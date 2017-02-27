Ga. state senators propose law enforcement sales tax to raise deputy salaries

Would you pay to 'Back the Blue?'

For months, local law enforcement agencies have been asking for help from state legislators to increase deputy pay.

Now, there's a new bill in the state Senate that could do just that.

Jones County Deputy Michael Wood said his brother inspired him to become a deputy.

“My brother was in law enforcement, but he got out recently,” Wood said.

Because, like many deputies, it's tough to raise a family on a salary that's less than $25,000 a year. That’s a typical salary in many Central Georgia counties.

“I know he quit because he needed to help his wife and make ends meet,” Wood said.

“We're having a difficult time attracting, keeping, and retaining good professional law enforcement agents,” said Maj. Carl Humphries with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

So to give deputies like Michael more financial security, Senate Bill 254 is a bill that lawmakers say will increase deputies' starting salaries to $40,000 dollars per year.

“It mandates that they're paid the same rate as highway patrol officers are paid, as well as creates a commission that looks into the pay scales throughout the state,” said Senator Michael Williams of District 27.

But the big questions are how much would that pay raise cost and where is the money coming from?

“That is the question of the hour," Williams said. "To be honest with you I'm not sure."

Legislators are looking for ways to pay for it.

“There's lots of ideas floating around, [and] one of those is to offer a law enforcement sales tax,” he said.

But would people be willing to pay extra? Humphries thinks they would.

"If I can see it, then I know it's money well spent,” he said.

Wood said he thinks that if deputies don't see a pay raise soon, more will be putting away their badges.

“When I have kids and a family, I'm not sure I could stay in this much longer,” he said.

The bill had its first read in the senate last Friday. Sen. Williams said he expects a committee hearing on the bill this week.

MORE FROM THE STATE CAPITOL

(© 2017 WMAZ)