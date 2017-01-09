Gaveling in the 2017 General Assembly

Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta (Photo: AP Graphics Bank photo)

ATLANTA - As the Georgia State Legislature gets underway for the 2017 session, more than two dozen bills have been prefiled ahead of the start of legislative business.

Among the measures being looked at for this session, a requirement for hands-free telephones to be used by drivers, a measure that would make the unknowing filming or surveillance of someone by means of looking at their underwear from below -- what is termed "upskirting" -- unlawful.

Another prefiled measure would make smoking by an adult in an automobile with minors present unlawful.

