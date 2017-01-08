Georgia General Assembly convenes on Monday

Stephen Morton Getty Images

ATLANTA, Ga – State lawmakers return to Atlanta on Monday when the 2017-18 General Assembly convenes.

Besides passing a balanced budget, lawmakers are expected to revisit the issues of religious liberty, campus carry of firearms and casinos in the Peach State.

“Allowing casinos in Georgia is a complex issue, and you have to determine what model you want to take,” said House Speaker David Ralston. “And then you have to decide what to do with the money, whether it’s for the HOPE scholarship, substance abuse prevention programs or another purpose.

“I’m still not sure that casinos in Georgia are consistent with where we want to be as a state.”

The only duty the legislature is constitutionally required to perform each year is pass a balanced budget. “And we’re going to maintain our AAA bond rating from the three major rating agencies,” said Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn, chairman of the powerful House Appropriations committee.

“I come from a very conservative district and the balanced budget is important to them,” England said.

Transportation funding continues to be important to us due to our proximity to Atlanta, Athens and Gainesville and will remain a priority for me.”

Religious liberty and some form of pastor protection legislation is sure to come up again this year, but Ralston isn’t anxious to give the issue a lot of attention.

“We’ve dealt with this topic for three years, and I don’t know of another issue that do divides Georgians,” Ralston said. “If someone wants to bring some form of pastor protection back, I’m certain I’ll support it, but this isn’t an issue on which we need to devote a lot of time.

“Georgia has too many good things going for it.”

Lawmakers are also waiting to learn what Gov. Nathan Deal will propose in terms of education. Deal, entering his final legislative session, has made education reform a signature issue but suffered a major defeat last November when voters overwhelmingly a plan that would have allowed the state to take over failing schools.

“Putting aside all of the rhetoric and debate, we still have more than 70,000 kids in failing school systems,” Ralston said. “We hear a lot of talk from constituents that we’re shortchanging our children, and I’m interested to see what the governor proposes.”

The legislature’s first Latina lawmaker in history, Brenda Lopez of Gwinnett County, will also be sworn in on Monday.

(© 2017 WXIA)