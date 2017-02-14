THNIKSTOCK

ATLANTA, Ga – Georgia has scored a major victory in its war against Florida for control of its water resources.

On Monday, a specially appointed master to the case recommended that the Sunshine State’s request for additional water from the Flint River be denied.

“Florida has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that any additional streamflow in the Flint River resulting from a decree imposing a consumptive cap on Georgia’s water use would be released from Jim Woodruff Dam into the River at a time that would provide a material benefit to Florida,” wrote Ralph Lancaster Jr., who was appointed to the case by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The ruling is the latest development in a lengthy legal dispute with Florida over water. Alabama and Florida have been arguing that Georgia takes more than a fair share from the Flint and Chattahoochee.

Georgia officials fear that allowing Florida and Alabama to take more water from the rivers will harm the Peach State economy.

