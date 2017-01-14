Georgia voters pick sides in Trump v. Lewis tiff

Painting of Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Reaction has been strong to president elect Donald Trump’s unflattering description of Atlanta in a Twitter burst this weekend. He also attacked Rep. John Lewis (D-Atlanta), who Friday said he did not consider Trump's ascendant presidency "legitimate."

It would be hard to find a more popular Atlanta politician than John Lewis.

"I love Congressman John Lewis!" said Kevin Jackson, who spent the day tailgating in Lewis' congressional district, right outside the new Falcons stadium. He was a couple of miles from the new Old Fourth Ward park near the popular and expanding Atlanta Beltline, Atlanta amenities that seem to undermine Trump's description of Lewis' "horrible" district.

"I support him. He’s from the old school so I have very high admiration for Mr. John Lewis," Jackson said.

To his supporters, Lewis’s district is a place that has become much more livable over the last decade.

"They built the Beltline," said Tony Miller, also tailgating Saturday. "Everything is coming together way better now. I’d say within the last ten years, it’s getting better."

They also see a place that was endorsed nearly a decade ago by Donald Trump, who showed up in Midtown to launch the construction of a pair of high-rise condo buildings called Trump Tower Atlanta.

“Atlanta’s done just an amazing job, a great job. We’re just happy to be here," Trump told 11Alive News in 2007. Trump’s project failed months later when the economy tanked. The site, in the fifth congressional district, is now under construction by a different developer.

And three miles south, a larger-than-life image describes the district’s congressman with one word: "Hero."

"Congressman Lewis is doing a great disservice to the fifth district," said Susan Meyers, a GOP activist who is among the many Trump backers who think Lewis went too far by disavowing the legitimacy of Trump’s election.

"The irony of all this is that Congressman Lewis, who is so so much on the side of diversity and tolerance, is being incredibly intolerant of the voters who have a different viewpoint than him."

While Trump won Georgia in November, he lost John Lewis’s district—and appeared to gain no ground with his criticism. "He needs to stay off those tweets and just do his damned job," Jackson said.

(© 2017 WXIA)