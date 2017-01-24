Gov. Deal: Feds approve first request for help on Albany storms

Gov. Deal spoke with 11Alive moments after finding out federal request for aid had been approved.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal spoke with 11Alive News moments after learning his first request for federal aid in Albany had been approved.

"We have received federal approval on the first request that we made as it related to the first tornado in Albany. We have every reason to believe the second request that we have just submitted for the other additional areas is also going to be a credit and approved very quickly," Gov. Deal told 11Alive's Doug Richards at the state capitol Tuesday.

Those first round of storms hit Albany on January 2, 2017. The hurricane-force winds left 32-square miles of debris and more than 30,000 people without power for days. A massive social media movement criticized the lack of media attention and state response under the hashtag #HelpAlbany.

Gov. Deal said now that federal help for that storm has been approved, movement on the most recent storms should move more quickly.

"It’s good to have that first approval out of the way because it segregates it as having specific damage that has already been assessed and of course now with that approval has been recognized at a federal level," he said. "We’re doing everything we can to try to get them to expedite approval of that as well."

VIDEO | Drone video shows devastating damage in Albany, Ga.



Fifteen people were killed and more than eighty injured in a series of tornadoes that hit south Georgia January 22, 2017.

