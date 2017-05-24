Guns at tailgates: They're now legal in Georgia

Fans tailgate prior to the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators at EverBank Field on October 29, 2011 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

Football, beer and guns?

Until Wednesday, 11Alive never got a straight answer about whether Georgia's new campus carry law applies to college tailgating.

Now we know that your guns are welcome at all tailgates in Athens, Atlanta and every other public university.

On Wednesday, 11Alive obtained the new guidelines handed down from Steve Wrigley, the chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

While it's long been known that college stadiums were exempt from the law, Wrigley wrote that after consulting with the office of legal affairs that the exemption "does not extend to so-called 'tailgating' areas where fans may congregate outside the gates of the sports facility."

"I had season tickets to the University of Georgia for 16 years. And I saw fights, plenty of flights," said Doug Teper, an adjunct professor at Georgia State and an outspoken critic of campus carry.

"Quite a few students are relatively immature; they have access to alcohol," Teper said, "It's just setting us up for a disaster."

But the guns will have to stay in the parking lot. The state law bans guns in the stadiums, student housing and daycare centers on-campus. You also have to have a state gun permit to carry.

The original bill's sponsor, State Rep. Mandi Ballinger, said the upcoming law is an empowerment for students.

"I think gun restrictions just don't work," Ballinger said.

Chancellor Steve Wrigley actually testified against the bill in the first place. But he said that now that it's law, all public schools must follow it.

