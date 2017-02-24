WXIA
Gwinnett commissioner's 'racist pig' comment prompts employer response

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is doubling down amid criticism over a letter he sent regarding a commissioner in another county.

Duffie Dixon, WXIA 11:03 PM. EST February 24, 2017

Now, the situation has turned into a war of words on social media. A day after 11Alive obtained the letter Reed wrote regarding Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter, the commissioner's spokesperson didn't mince words.

"Making threats is what I have a problem with," Seth Weathers said.

Weathers was the campaign manager for Hunter - the commissioner who just a month before took to his Facebook page and called Georgia Congressman John Lewis a racist pig. The comment came after Lewis said he didn't think President Donald Trump was a legitimate president. And the president responded by blasting Lewis on Twitter.

Now, Mayor Reed has reached out to United Consulting where Hunter works. According to Reed's letter, the same company that does a lot of business with Atlanta. He said the city of Atlanta finds Hunter's "toxic" remark to be insulting, reprehensible and unacceptable to the administration. He then asks the company to let him know by close of business Monday how it plans to resolve the matter.

"I think that it was a very apparent that, you know, either you get rid of Tommy Hunter or you lose contracts in the city which is an incredible thing for a mayor of a major city to put in writing," Weathers said. "I mean, there's attorneys that are looking at that shocked at the language that was in that."

That prompted this response from Mayor Reed.

"Tommy Hunter continues to hide from the consequences of his actions," Reed said. "He ran from a public meeting - and hid behind a spokesperson."

That spokesperson then volleyed right back.

"Accusing him from running from a meeting when the reality is he was chased out by an angry mob that he went to speak to on their request to try and make amends," Weathers said. "And so Reed is just playing politics and doing anything to get away from the fact that his administration is under federal investigation for massive amounts of corruption right now."

It appears that United Consulting has already responded to Mayor Reed. In a letter, the CEO said the company took disciplinary action against Hunter when it first learned of his Facebook comments.

The question now, however, is whether that action will be satisfactory to Mayor Reed.

