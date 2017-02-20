Handel disavows PAC email claiming she'll end Muslim immigration

Karen Handel conceded defeat in the race for U.S. Senate late Tuesday, May 20, 2014. (Photo: 11Alive)

ATLANTA, Ga – Republican Karen Handel, one of 18 candidates seeking to represent the 6th congressional district in Washington, is disavowing a fundraising email sent by a political action committee called “Save the American Way.”

The email was sent last week and said Handel supports an end to Muslim immigration.

"Neither I nor my campaign have any connection to the organization or the people associated with the organization that sent this email,” said Handel in a statement. “I support aggressive, legal and constitutional means to protect our country and secure our borders. I do not, however, support the use of a religious litmus test in determining an individual's immigration status."

On its website, the PAC claims, “with no office, overhead or staff, every dollar we raise we leverage to help build a better America.”

According to the Federal Election Commission, the PAC had more than $32,000 in cash at the end of 2016. But last year it gave only $365 to one federal candidate in Utah.

"They trade on other people's name ID such as Donald Trump or in this case, Karen Handel," said political analysts Charlie Harper.

Harper said the operation is a classic scam for a PAC.

"They raise money and the candidates have no control over this whatsoever, and very often no benefit from it whatsoever," Harper said.

A new poll shows Handel as the leading Republican to fill the seat left behind by Tom Price, the new secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

(© 2017 WXIA)