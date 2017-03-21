Controversial campus rape bill set for Tuesday Senate hearing

IMAGE: WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga – A hearing is being held at the state capitol on Tuesday afternoon on the controversial, so-called campus rape bill.

The state Senate Judiciary subcommittee will hear HB 51 at 4 p.m. in room 403 in the Coverdell Legislative Office Building.

A group of over 1000 Georgia students, parents, and sexual assault survivors known as "Students Against House Bill 51" sent out a call to action across Georgia. The group said the bill would make it more difficult for survivors to complete their education.

The group's petition currently has over 7,600 signatures opposing the bill.



The bill, authored by five state representatives, passed the Georgia House on March 1 by a 115-55 vote.

Summary: "Relating to definitions, so as to provide for the manner of reporting and investigation of certain crimes by officials and employees of postsecondary institutions in this state; to provide for a definition; to provide for penalties for violations; to provide for exceptions; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes."

PREVIOUS | Fight to change campus sex assault rules

MORE | Bill about campus sex assaults advances

AND | Lack of reporting, secrecy skew college rape numbers

© 2017 WXIA-TV