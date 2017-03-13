Illinois congressman briefly handcuffed by ICE

NBC

CHICAGO, Il. – Illinois representative Luis Gutierrez was briefly handcuffed by ICE officials after refusing to leave a meeting.

The incident happened Monday morning after a meeting that began around 10 am.

Gutierrez met with ICE officials to receive more information on residents who could be deported.

Following the meeting, he and 22 advocated, attorneys and group leaders participated in a sit-in.

A spokesperson for the congressman said he refused to leave when his questions were not answered.

The handcuffs were later taken off and Gutierrez was free to go.



