After FBI raid, Atlanta mayor's candidate plans to release ethics reform

ATLANTA, Ga – As one of Atlanta’s biggest political scandals in years continues unfolding, a man who hopes to be its next mayor plans to soon announce an ethics reform package.

“If Atlanta does not wash away the stain of corruption from City Hall, our city’s progress will come to a full stop,” said state Sen. Vincent Fort (D-Atlanta). “To that end, in the days ahead I’ll be announcing a comprehensive plan for ethics reform, with the goal of having an Atlanta for that works for everyone.”

On Tuesday, FBI agents raided an office at Atlanta City Hall, a move that comes on the heels of guilty pleas in federal court from two contractors for their roles in the scandal. A few hours later, the city announced that Chief Procurement Officer Adam Smith had been fired.

A FBI spokesperson confirmed the agency took equipment from City Hall, but said the seizure was not part of a subpoena. It was information not previously requested by the FBI, and is believed to be part of the on-going bribery investigation.

Smith has been in charge of tracking all purchasing activities for the city since 2003.

Federal prosecutors said Elvin Mitchell and Charles P. Richards have entered guilty pleas, and will both be sentenced on April 28 for their roles in the scandal.

Last month, Mitchell pleaded guilty to bribing unnamed Atlanta officials with more than $1 million in exchange for city construction contracts. Richards was charged after prosecutors say he paid $185,000 to unnamed city officials for contracts for his company, CP Richards Construction.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed released 1.4 million pages of emails and documents related to the case.

Fort is one of several people who have announced their candidacy for mayor, but so far is the only candidate who has never served in any city elected or appointed office. Several current or former Atlanta city council members have entered the race, including city council president Caesar Mitchell and councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is an ally of incumbent Kasim Reed.

Other candidates include District 2’s Kwanza Hall; Post 2 at-large’s Mary Norwood; former city council president Cathy Woolard; former City Hall COO Peter Amana; and Michael Sterling, former head of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency.

