John Lewis, still causing 'good trouble' after all these years

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) after the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on nomination of Sen Jeff Sessions (R-AL) for attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 11, 2017. (TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TASOS KATOPODIS, WXIA)

ATLANTA -- If this past weekend was the first time you’d seen John Lewis in the headlines, you might be surprised to see the longtime Civil Rights icon still embroiled in political battle. But Lewis, who turns 77 next month, remains the continual cause of what he would call “good trouble.”



At an MLK Day event in Miami on Monday, Lewis spoke about his childhood in the South and his peers in the Civil Rights movement. He did not once mention the person with whom he’s shared the headlines this weekend.



Lewis’ statement about President-elect Donald Trump caused a ripple of responses from Trump. But his willingness to make it shouldn’t be a surprise, given his actions this past year.

In June, after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Lewis led a sit-in on the floor of the US House for more than 26 hours to push for a vote on gun control legislation.

In August, he made the first of many public statements criticizing those of then-candidate Trump.



In September, Lewis celebrated the opening in Washington of the Smithsonian African-American History and Culture Museum. He’s pushed for the museum's establishment for decades.



And days before his newest Trump comments, Lewis spoke out at the confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

Lewis has extended his activism outside of politics -- promoting a graphic novel about civil rights protest by appearing at Comicon and even crowd-surfing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

This is how he wishes to cause what he calls "good trouble," and remain part of the conversation some 50-plus years after jumping in.

This year marks the start of Lewis' fourth decade of service in the House of Representatives. He has been re-elected to the House by his constituents 14 times. He has been arrested for acts of activism more than 40 times.



