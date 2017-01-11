Legislator to introduce two medical marijuana bills at Ga. capitol

ATLANTA -- A Georgia representative says he plans to file new medical marijuana legislation at the Georgia state capitol on Thursday.

Rep. Allen Peake of Macon said he is planning on filing two bills. One would expand the number of allowed medical conditions, giving a greater number of patients legal access to cannabis oil.

The other would be a constitutional amendment that would allow Georgia voters to decide if medical cannabis should be grown in the state. The original law passed in 2015. Attempts to expand it in 2016 failed.

