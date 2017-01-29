Lewis, Johnson protest detainments; Delta making alternate travel plans

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) makes a few remarks on Arts Advocacy Day sponsored by Ovation at Cannon House Office Building on April 9, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Ovation)

ATLANTA, Ga -- U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson and John Lewis were among thousands of people Saturday night nationwide who protested President Donald Trump's executive immigration orders.

Lewis was spotted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, asking for information on reported Iranian detainees.

Georgia residents from Iran were detained for hours as they came back to the U.S. from Iran, by way of a connector flight from Amsterdam.

This is why we love @repjohnlewis and @RepHankJohnson. Standing up for the people again. We wish @sendavidperdue n @SenatorIsakson would too pic.twitter.com/DtOTyYNDW8 — GaASJ (@AtlantaMarch) January 29, 2017

Among those who were stopped on their trip home were a family of three, including a 10-year-old child, and a grandmother who is not related to the other detainees. Hours later - after 7 p.m. - the family was released to go home.

A local family detained for several hours at ATL airport. At 11 hear from family members who describe their worries and frustrations pic.twitter.com/K8FxDdCVhL — Ryan Kruger (@Ryan11Alive) January 29, 2017

Johnson represents congressional district 4 in Washington, while Lewis is a longtime congressman from district 5.

In the midst of the fallout from the president's orders, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has issued a statement, saying it "make every effort to contact impacted customers with flexible rebooking options including refunds."

The detainment reports come amidst others around the country following a crackdown on immigration by the newly seated Trump administration. The President’s executive action temporarily bans citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US. Immigration activists say that includes green card holders.

Several members of Congress joined the protests at airports in their home states, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

In a video posted to Warren's Twitter feed, the senator is seen leading the crowd at Boston's Logan International Airport in a chant against the ban.

We will not allow a Muslim ban in the United States of America. Here's what I said at Logan Airport tonight. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/XqeS9Iy14e — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2017

Many have decried the ban, an executive order that went into effect early on Saturday before being halted that night, as a ban against Muslims. The seven countries that were included in the ban all have predominately Muslim populations.

