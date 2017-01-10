Lewis set to appear at Sessions confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Atlanta) is set to appear Wednesday before the Senate confirmation hearings of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions.

Sessions, a U.S. senator from Alabama, is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

Lewis’ office confirmed that the longtime congressman from Atlanta will appear before the Senate judiciary panel that is considering Sessions’ nomination.

Sessions faced his first day of questions from senators on Tuesday, and the hearings were Tuesday were interrupted several times by protestors who are opposed to the nominee.

Sessions faced a barrage of challenges to his record on civil rights enforcement and questions about racial tolerance.

Session rejected the "false caricature'' of his public life and said that the Justice Department under his direction would "never falter in its obligation to protect the rights of every American, particularly those who are most vulnerable.’’

Sessions is the first of the Trump administration’s nominees to appear for Senate confirmation.

Before Sessions could take his seat at the witness table, protesters wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes erupted with shouts of "white power'' before they were ushered out, the first clash of several pitting demonstrators against Capitol Police.

Protesters wearing KKK hoods stand while chanting and holding signs in the confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions on January 10, 2017. (NBC News)

At least five others had to be dragged out through the course of the morning session, some yelling, "No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA."

“I deeply understand the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters,’’ Sessions told the committee. “I have witnessed it ... .While humans must recognize the the limits of their abilities — and I do — I am ready for this job. We will do it right.''

