Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel are in a special election runoff for the 6th district.

ALTANTA - For the second time, the two candidates in the runoff for the 6th district congressional race will debate.

Karen Handel and John Ossoff met at the studios of PBA30 Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

WABE 90.1 FM will stream the debate over the radio LIVE. PBA 30 will broadcast video of the debate in it's entirety at 7 p.m., Thursday night.

