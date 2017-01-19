Local reaction to Sonny Perdue's nomination as Agriculture Secretary

Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue arrives in Trump Tower, November 30, 2016 in New York, to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump.(BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH, This content is subject to copyright.)

Local reaction to former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue being nominated as Secretary of Agriculture for the incoming Trump Administration has been coming in from all over the state.

Perdue, a small businessman by trade, has been a veterinarian since earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Georgia's College of Veterinary Medicine in 1971.

In a statement Thursday morning, US Sen. Johnny Isakson said Perdue's policies as governor will benefit the future Trump Administration greatly going forward.

“Sonny is a friend, a tested leader and true visionary when it comes to public service. His background in public service coupled with his experience in business and agriculture make him an excellent choice to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As governor, his policies helped Georgia farmers and producers succeed and paved the way for Georgia to become a major exporter of agricultural products," Isakson said. "Agriculture is Georgia’s number one industry, and Sonny’s selection as agriculture secretary by President-elect Trump is excellent news for Georgia farmers who will benefit greatly from his expertise. I congratulate Sonny on his nomination and look forward to seeing him confirmed in the coming weeks.”

RELATED | Trump picks Sonny Perdue to lead USDA

Sonny Perdue's cousin is US Sen. David Perdue, who said he is bursting with pride for his first cousin, and happy that his extensive experience will come to bear for the rest of the nation.

I could not be more proud of my cousin, Sonny, for being named the next Secretary of #Agriculture. #gapol #GeorgiaGrown pic.twitter.com/gzAtoarUvt — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) January 19, 2017

“I could not be more proud of my cousin, Sonny, for being named the next Secretary of Agriculture. Sonny’s executive experience as a two-term Governor of Georgia, the first Republican in 135 years, as well as his veterinary background and agribusiness career, are a few of the many reasons he is the best person for the job," Sen. Perdue said in a statement Wednesday night. "Sonny is a national leader having served as the Chairman of the Republican Governors Association, board member for the National Grain & Feed Association, President of the Georgia Feed and Grain Association, and President of the Southeastern Feed and Grain Association. I am confident Sonny will work hard to advance smart agriculture policies that will help our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities across the country.”

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted his congratulations immediately after word of Perdue's nomination was announced Wednesday evening.

My sincere congratulations to Gov. Sonny Perdue on his nomination as agriculture secretary. He'll serve Georgians & Americans well. #gapol — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 19, 2017

The current Georgia Agriculture Commissioner, Gary Black, released a statement Thursday morning expressing the pride of the state and the department for Perdue's nomination:

“We are ecstatic and grateful to the president-elect for making this appointment today. Agriculture is in Sonny Perdue’s DNA and now that he has the opportunity to for it to be his full focus, we are confident that he will lead Trump’s team in making rural America great again.”

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)