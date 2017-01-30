Local religious leaders torn between empathy, security concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. – Local religious leaders are being forced to walk a fine line regarding President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban of refugees and immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries.

"As a pastor, my job is to love people,” said Rev. Jentenzen Franklin, senior pastor of FreeChapel, which has three locations in Georgia, one in South Carolina and another in California. “The president's top job is public safety.

“To that end I trust and support the president’s executive order the way I trusted the previous six presidents when they also enacted executive orders for reasons related to the safety of the American people.”

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order which suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Trump’s action has sparked continuing protests around the nation, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The growing chaos also sparked legal challenges, airport protests, condemnations from politicians and denunciations from advocacy groups.

PHOTOS: Welcoming signs placed around DeKalb international school

Rev. Bryant Wright of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church also understands the president’s obligations to protect the homeland.

“The president’s role is different from ours,” Wright said. “But this policy was not well-thought-out. We already have a thorough vetting process, unlike many European countries.

“To the best of my knowledge, not one refugee involved in any terroristic action has been found from any of these seven countries.”

Franklin has been selected to serve on the president’s evangelical advisory board.

“I respect the tough decisions that have to be made by all the world leaders as they balance the need for humanitarian aid with the safety and security of a nation,” Franklin said. “I also support the alternative plan proposed by the Trump administration that would provide for cities of refuge in each of the countries affected by a refugee crisis, policed and negotiated by the UN and targeted by humanitarian and medical aid resources.”

Wright’s church has been helping many Syrian and Iraqi families resettle in the United States, some of whom are Christian.

“Some of the families with whom we’re working are really disheartened and wonder if they’ll see the rest of their families again,” Wright said.

“It makes me sad that many of these refugees are caught in the middle of civil wars and ISIS attacks, and want to come here to find a safe haven,” he said. “And now that has been taken away from them.”

PHOTOS: Protests mount at Atlanta airport

(© 2017 WXIA)