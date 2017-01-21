Atlantans prepare for Saturday post-inauguration marches

ROSWELL, Ga. -- As of Friday night, Atlanta hasn't seen any demonstrations. But thousands are expected to march here on Saturday for the "March for Social Justice and Women".

Local organizers of a women’s march designed in part to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration are expecting their event to be one of the largest in the nation.

The march, organizers say, is in response to what they say are concerns about the treatment of women and underrepresented communities during the recent presidential election.

Atlanta’s march on Saturday at 1:00 pm beginning at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and ending at the state capitol. U.S. Rep. John Lewis, whose war of words with President Trump topped national political headlines across the country for more than a week, is expected to speak at the center.

Other Georgia marches are being organized in Augusta, Statesboro and Zebulon.

There are also other marches being planned for Washington, DC, and numerous other cities around the United States and the rest of the world.

In the organizers' words: "The Women's March on Washington is a women-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds in our nation’s capital ... to affirm our shared humanity and pronounce our bold message of resistance and self-determination."

Organizers hope the significance of the march, bringing together more than 100 different interest groups including Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club, NAACP and MoveOn.org, will be a web of activism spun in its aftermath.

The idea for the march started with people responding to a Facebook event page created by retired Hawaii attorney Teresa Shook on election night. Attendees are coming on their own, mainly on chartered buses from large cities and smaller locales or are driving or flying themselves.

More than 200,000 people have said they will attend the Washington march.

11Alive's Ron Jones spoke with people prepping to step out from the Center for Civil and Human Rights to the Georgia State Capitol.

11Alive visited the Roswell Community Masjid which was buzzing with activity. Men, women and even little children worked to gather the signs. They said the march was not a protest but a message they hope reaches the nations capital - a sign of solidarity.

This was one of several locations in metro Atlanta where neighbors are coming together calling for justice. The movement orchestrated by the Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women grew from concerns about the treatment of underrepresented communities during the presidential election. During Saturday's march, the message to the Trump administration is equality for all.

