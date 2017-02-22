Long shot candidate selling business, spending $250K to run for Price district seat

David Abroms, 33, is running for Georgia's District 6 seat left vacant by Tom Price. (Photo: Chris Hopper, WXIA)

ATLANTA -- A candidate for Georgia's vacant U.S. House seat is giving up his life's work and putting thousands of his own dollars into a crowded race where he's a long shot at best…and he only has two months to convince voters to elect him.

David Abroms is one of 18 candidates vying to fill Tom Price’s empty District 6 seat after the former Georgia representative was confirmed to be President Trump’s new head of the department of health and human services.

A new poll by zpolitics and Clout Research shows local film executive and Democrat Jon Ossoff leads the 18-person field with 32 percent. Republican Karen Handel, the former Georgia Secretary of State, comes in second with 25 percent, but that's still within the roughly seven-point margin of error for the poll. As of Feb. 21, 18 percent are undecided who they'll vote for.

But despite long odds and calls for Abroms to rethink his decision, he told 11Alive there's no stopping him now.

The 33-year-old CPA who made his money converting vehicles to run on natural gas and propane is taking $250,000 of his own cash to spend on a race flooded with more than a dozen other candidates.

"I just felt like I could not sit on the sidelines," he told 11Alive’s Chris Hopper Wednesday night.

This is Abroms' first-ever political campaign. With a special election in just two months, he said he's fully committed and selling off his company, Freedom Fueling Solutions.

"Money comes and goes,” he said. “I've been poor and I've been blessed."

Abroms calls himself a young entrepreneur and said he's cut corners and lived with his cousins to make ends meet. But the Republican's political dream begins now, with a high-profile race. And he’s indicated already he's willing to challenge President Donald Trump and party leaders.

"If I'm elected, Donald Trump is not going to be my boss, Paul Ryan is not going to be my boss, my boss is going to be the people of the 6th District of Georgia," he told 11Alive.

Abroms recognizes he’s facing tall odds and some heavy-hitter candidates, but he's all in. And if he doesn’t win, he said he’ll just run again for something else.

“My goal is to make the biggest difference I can for this country that is so much,” he said. “I wouldn't be alive today if it wasn't for this country."

