ATLANTA, Ga – Another day, another demonstration.

Less than 48 hours after downtown was packed by protestors in the March for Social Justice and Women, thousands of pro-life supporters are expected to take part in the annual March for Life.

The event, sponsored by Georgia Right to Life (GRTL), begins at 11 a.m. at Liberty Plaza, located on Capitol Avenue across the street from the state capitol.

Mike Griffin, senior pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Hartwell, will serve as emcee.

The event will include a pro-life prayer service led by Bound4Life, Atlanta; music by Kurt Scobie; and a keynote speech from David and Jason Benham, two former major league baseball players who are nationally known for speaking about their pro-life values.

The event will conclude with a one-mile silent march through downtown.

In 1984 when President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating Jan. 22 as National Sanctity of Human Life day.

January is now recognized as National Sanctity of Life Month.

"Our society continues to show an almost total disregard for the value of human life," said GRTL executive director Zemmie Fleck. "We've lost over 60 million children to abortion and there's a growing lack of compassion for the elderly, the disabled, and the infirm.

"This tragedy will continue unless people of conscience say enough is enough. It's a sad commentary on our culture that we are more concerned about abandoned animals than we are for the most vulnerable humans among us."

