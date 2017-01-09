MARTA asking for $5.5 billion Fulton, DeKalb expansion

MARTA Rail (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA, Ga – MARTA is asking the state legislature for a $5.5-billion expansion in DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Last year MARTA officials pushed legislation that allowed Atlanta taxpayers to vote for $2.5 billion in new development.

Keith Parker has begun his fifth year as MARTA's general manager. He spent the first three with one goal: convince those in charge of the money that MARTA deserved it.

"My plan was initially to take care of all the things that a person could legitimately criticize the agency about," he said. “Once we become a better agency, a better steward of taxpayer dollars, then we can talk about investment."

In the past two years, voters in Clayton County and the city of Atlanta have voted overwhelmingly for sales tax hikes to fund MARTA projects. Now Parker wants state legislators to give a similar chance to Fulton and DeKalb.

"MARTA had not passed a single ballot initiative in 40 years,” Parker said. “In Clayton, they voted by a 3-to-1 margin in support.

“We said, ‘if you pass this tax, here's what you're going to get.' We laid out a litany of promises,” Parker said, “and we have kept every one of those promises."

Here's what MARTA is promising now: expansion of the red line in Fulton from North Springs to Windward Parkway in Alpharetta, the Clifton Corridor connecting Lindbergh and Decatur to Emory, and a bus-and-rail push down I-20 east all the way to Stonecrest Mall.

If the legislature approves MARTA’s request, voters will still have to green-light the proposal.

Here's a link to what MARTA was proposing in 2016.

