Mayor Reed condemns Pres. Trump's executive orders on immigration

ATLANTA -- Just hours after President Trump signed executive orders regarding border security and crack downs on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is responding to the order.

Trump signed the orders at a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security headquarters in Washington Tuesday, where he declared, "A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders."

Within hours, mayors of several cities across the U.S. responded to the president's executive orders.

On Wednesday, Reed issued a statement of his own saying that he will stand with fellow Mayors across the country in "condemning the president's executive orders on immigration."

"Atlanta is proud to be a welcoming city," the statement said. "We are a community which has stood up for the civil and human rights of every person, and we will not waver now."

Atlanta is one of 100 cities across the United States who have joined a coalition called "Cities for Action," a group that claims to fight for federal immigration reform. Their goal, according to the site, is to "create stronger and safer cities by driving the national debate" on immigration policies.

In Reed's statement, the mayor cites the city's legacy of inclusion as one of the reasons it's become a cultural and economic center of the Southeast. He further calls President Trump's orders as a violation to the U.S. Constitution.

"We believe these orders promote dangerous public policy, eroding trust between public safety agencies and the communities they serve, which will undermine public safety in the City of Atlanta and nationwide," Reed said. "We believe the courts will agree."

The statement concludes with a pledge that Atlanta "will stand firm in its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, and will remain open and welcoming to all.”

