WXIA
Close

Mayor Reed pens letter to firm that employs Tommy Hunter

Mayor Reed writes letter to firm that employs Tommy Hunter

Adrianne Haney and Duffie Dixon, WXIA 11:14 PM. EST February 23, 2017

ATLANTA -- Amid calls for a metro-area commissioner to resign over questionable Facebook posts, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is now weighing in on the situation, writing a letter to the firm that employs the commissioner.

Weeks ago, Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter took to Facebook calling Rep. John Lewis a “racist pig” following a Sunday morning “Meet the Press” interview. During the interview, the Congressman questioned legitimacy of President Trump’s administration after allegations that Russia interfered with the 2016 election. It sparked a well-publicized Twitter feud with Trump, who slighted Lewis and the district he represents.

Reaction to the Hunter’s post was swift, and many Democrats in Gwinnett County called for his resignation. Now, Mayor Reed is weighing in on the professional and personal status of Hunter.

On Thursday, 11Alive obtained a copy of a letter Reed wrote to the CEO of United Consulting. It’s the company that does big business with the City of Atlanta's Watershed Department, and the same company that employs Tommy Hunter.

In the letter, Reed tells United Consulting the City of Atlanta finds Mr. Hunter's toxic remark to be insulting, reprehensible and unacceptable to this administration. He then asks the company to let him know by close-of-business Monday how it plans to resolve this matter.

READ | Mayor Reed's letter to United Consulting

Hunter has apologized for writing the comment, but he has never agreed to address the situation on camera. Protests at commission meetings he attends continue; he even walked out of last week's public comment portion.

PHOTOS | Gwinnett commissioner urged to resign

The fallout continued after an ethics complaint was filed against the commissioner. That complaint was given the green light to proceed where an ethics board will decide his fate. If the board finds Hunter violated ethics rules, he could face consequences ranging from a written warning to termination of employment to referral to criminal authorities. 

READ | Gwinnett County ethics ordinance

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Ethics complaint against commissioner who made 'racist pig' comment moving forward

WXIA

Commissioner who called Lewis "a racist pig" attends NAACP meeting

WXIA

Ethics complaint filed against commissioner who called Lewis "racist pig"

WXIA

More calls for resignation of commissioner over 'racist pig' comment

WXIA

Another protest planned for Gwinnett commission over "racist pig" comment

WXIA

Commissioner who called Lewis "a racist pig" apologizes

WXIA

Dems call for ouster of commissioner who called Lewis 'racist pig'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories