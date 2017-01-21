More than 500,000 converge on Washington for women's march

NBC

ATLANTA, Ga – Hundreds of thousands of protestors turned out for the women’s march in Washington, DC.

Organizers expected to lead a formal march to the White House, but the massive turnout changed plans.

Instead, the estimated more than 500,000 filled the national mall grounds, holding signs and chanting.

Several celebrities and leaders spoke to the crowd.

One speaker was Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, who addressed Trump’s platform to cut off funding to the organization.

Richards called the march a “time to link arms for women’s rights.”

"We're not gonna take this lying down, and we will not go back,” Richards said. “For a majority of people in this country, Planned Parenthood is not the problem, we're the solution.

“We've been part of the fabric of America for 100 years, and my pledge today is our doors stay open."

(© 2017 WXIA)