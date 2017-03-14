MSNBC's Rachel Maddow: 'We've got Trump tax returns'

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Host, The Rachel Maddow Show MSNBC Rachel Maddow poses at the Road to the 2016 Election: A Campaign Preview panel during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for AWXII)

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says she's obtained some of President Donald Trump's tax returns.

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" tweeted the news Tuesday night: "We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. Seriously."

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.



(Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

According to Maddow, the documents, which include a 2-page 1040 form from 2005 returns, were turned over to investigative journalist David Cay Johnston with DCreport.org.

What we've got is from 2005... the President's 1040 form... details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

The twitter tease immediately made Maddow a trending topic online, as President Trump is the first sitting president in decades to not publicly release his tax returns. He maintains that they are under audit by the IRS, though the government agency has noted that an audit would not prevent the person under review from releasing the documents.

The White House issued a statement ahead of the Maddow's show, according to the Associated Press, saying President Trump made more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in income taxes that year.

The White House said that publishing those returns would be illegal.

The statement, as reported by the AP, said, "You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago."

The White House added that it is "totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns" and bashed the "dishonest media."

