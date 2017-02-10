1 arrested after protesters block DeVos from entering DC school

Demonstrators stand with signs outside Jefferson Middle School on Friday, February 10, 2017 (WUSA) (Photo: WXIA)

At least one person was arrested Friday morning as protesters blocked the main entrance at a Washington middle school, forcing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to enter through a rear entrance.

The crowd of about 50 people standing outside Jefferson Middle School in southwest Washington included parents, union officials and teachers from other schools holding signs and chanting.

Some protesters scuffled with police outside the school, which is when one of the demonstrators was taken into custody.

DeVos visited the school in a bid to mend fences with educators after her difficult confirmation battle.

DeVos has previously worked to promote charter schools and school voucher programs, which her critics say would hurt public schools. She was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday by a narrow margin, after two Republican senators opposed her, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote.

Journalists were prevented from entering the school to cover the event.

