4 take-aways from Rex Tillerson hearing to be secretary of State

Renda Tillerson, left, listens during the confirmation hearing for her husband and former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, right, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of State, on Jan. 11, 2017. (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images)

Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of State, was questioned at his confirmation hearing Thursday by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Here are four take-aways from what he said.

Tillerson says Russia poses a 'danger,' but defeating ISIL is a priority

1. Russia is a danger, mainly because it wants respect.

Saying the United States "must be clear-eyed about our relationship with Russia,” Tillerson said, "Russia today poses a danger. It invaded Ukraine, including Crimea, and violated the laws of war.”

Tillerson said he would advise giving Ukraine weapons to defend its territory, because Russia’s invasion of Crimea “was a taking of territory that was not theirs.” Resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has to be negotiated between the two countries. “I don’t think that’s up to us to decide,” he said.

Tillerson said Russia and the United States are unlikely to be friends, and that current conflicts — including Ukraine, Syria and efforts to influence the U.S. election — are a result of Russia seeking to regain its stature before the collapse of the Soviet Unionin 1991.

"We do not have the same values. But there is scope to define a different relationship to bring down the temperature of the conflict we have today," he said. "Dialogue is critical so these things do not spin out of control.”

2. Sanctions have a role but …

Tillerson was asked repeatedly about his attitude toward sanctions, which several senators said ExxonMobil had lobbied against. Tillerson denied ever lobbying for or against sanctions while heading the oil firm. He said lobbyist disclosure forms that senators cited merely reported monitoring activities of sanctions-related legislation before Congress.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., rejected Tillerson’s explanation: “You don’t need a lobbying disclosure form to seek information on a bill, that’s not lobbying. So there was lobbying here.”

Sen. Jeff Coons, D-Del., asked Tillerson if he would work with Congress to enact sanctions against Russia “for its war crimes in Syria and Ukraine and it’s attacks on our democracy.”

“I look forward to working with Congress,” Tillerson said. “I would hope the executive branch would have the latitude to use those sanctions … to explore ways in which to use them as a tool and give the government of Russia the option to change its course of action.”

Later, he said: “Having ineffective sanctions is worse than having no sanctions at all. It runs the risk of sending a weak signal.”

3. The Islamic State and radical Islam pose the nation’s top security priority

Tillerson’s opening statement labeled the Islamic State, which controls parts of Syria and Iraq, as the greatest threat to the U.S. and said defeating it requires a combination of military and ideological tactics.

Confronting radical Islam is “part of winning the war (against radical Islamic terrorism) other than just on the battlefield,” Tillerson said. “Our greatest allies in this war are going to be the moderate voices of Muslims.”

Tillerson, however, rejected Trump’s campaign pledge to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. When asked by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., if “it’s helpful to suggest Americans should be afraid of Muslims,” Tillerson said: “No.”

“I don’t support a blanket type of travel ban on people coming to this country,” he said.

When it comes to Muslim immigration, “what’s important is that we’re able to make a judgment about people coming to this country…. (and to address) a lack of documentation of travel that people make to other countries,” he said.

4. China’s behavior in South China Sea is illegal

China’s island-building and military expansion in the South China Sea is akin to Russia’s behavior in Crimea, “an illegal taking of disputed areas without regard for international norms,” Tillerson said.

And on North Korea, “China has not been a reliable partner,” Tillerson said.

Tillerson called on a reality-based China policy — “based on what we see and not based on what we hope” — and for the U.S. to pressure China to exert more control over North Korea, which announced on New Year's Day that it is developing a missile that can launch a nuclear warhead at the U.S.

He pointed out that 90% of North Korea’s trade is with China, yet China has failed to limit the North's access to materials and funding for its nuclear program. “If China is not going to comply with sanctions, it is appropriate for us to compel them to comply,” he said.

Ending North Korea’s nuclear program “is going to be a long-term effort,” Tillerson said. “It’s a question of closing gaps in those sanctions and visiting other areas and ways to close off access of North Korea to materials that enable them to develop the capability and the delivery system."

