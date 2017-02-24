A look at who could become the next DNC chair

GETTY

ATLANTA - Democrats are voting on their next leader at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta on Saturday. The DNC has 447 members and candidates need a majority to win.

There are eight candidates in the race. Voting begins Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Here is a look at who is running.

There are two front-runners; Tom Perez and Keith Ellison.

Tom Perez

He was the labor secretary under President Obama.

He has also received endorsements from former Attorney General Eric Holder and for DNC chairman candidate and chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party Jamie Harrison. Harrison dropped out of the race Thursday.

NBC News reports Perez is said to have the third largest number of votes committed to him in a crowded field.

Keith Ellison

He is a Congressman from Minnesota's 5th distrist and is chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. NBC reports Ellison had been a front-runner since he entered the race and has drawn endorsements from several leaders including Senator Bernie Sanders.

Ellison is said to have the second largest number of votes committed to him.

USA TODAY'S Heidi Przybyla writes that since the two hold progressive ideologies, each candidate will look for a way to stand out.

Ellison emphasizes his strength among the grass roots organizers and experience as a former community and labor organizer.

Perez would want to underscore his resume and his executive experience to lead the party at a critical moment.

Underdog Candidates

Pete Buttigieg

He is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana; the state's fourth-largest city. Buttigieg is a former Rhodes scholar and a lieutenant in the Navy Reserve and served a seven-month deployment in Afghanistan in 2014. He is also openly gay.

Buttigieg received endorsements from former DNC Chair and Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell and other party leaders, NPR reports.

Sally Boynton Brown

She is the executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party and has been since 2012. According to the party's website, Brown has run several democratic campaigns over the years.

She is a 2005 graduate of Boise State University and one of two women in the race.

Jenmu Greene

She is the former president of Rock the Vote and television news commentator.

Greene is running on the premise to build the party's base of women of color. "We have an opportunity to transform the party and make it more welcoming to communities that are organizing organically and rising up and resisting the Trump administration," Greene told NBCBLK.

She is the only woman of color running for Chairman.

Sam Ronan

He is an Air Force veteran and immigrant from Germany, according to his website. Ronan is running on the premise that the party made great mistakes in the previous election.

Peter Peckarsky

The election lawyer is a graduate of MIT and Case Western Reserve University.

The Associated Press reports this is the first heavily contested vote in recent history.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)