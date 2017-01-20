A rare moment of undivided attention amid the inauguration chaos

Former US president Barack Obama (R) listens to a speech of US President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC during Trump's swearing-in ceremony. / (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Before protests broke out in the afternoon, the morning and inauguration ceremony were largely incident-free in DC, but full of activity around the National Mall.

"Inside the National Mall, what you see on TV is pomp and circumstance. Outside the mall, it’s a different story – especially before the event, as folks try to get in to see the President-Elect become the President.”

It is words:

“I’ve been standing here a couple of hours," said Patsy Lake.

It is noise:



“It’s a zoo, no doubt -- and that’s putting it mild," she said.

It is attention and emotion very much divided:

“Probably because of who ran for President and who won," she said."That’s what made me come out."

"Today's is the Trump day, and we're here to say it's not normal," said John Burger of Long Beach, Calif.

Certainly not this morning of Inauguration Day. Security checks throttled lines on 7th Street.

Those in line ranged from the vocal majority:

“I’ve got mostly positive high-fives and stuff," said Trump impersonator Jason Riddle. "I’ve got a couple of middle fingers, but I want to say 75 percent positive."

To the just-as-vocal minority:

"This is a country for everybody," said one person. “I think around the country, we have the majority rallying for this purpose."

Signs and stances showered the line and, in one case, defied any party lines.

“I know you Feme-Nazis hate it," said a person holding one sign.

Outside, on the ground, it’s a lot to take in, and then you walk in, and chaos gives way to captivation.

"Just kind of taking it all in," said Brett Kirkhart of Virginia Beach, Va. "History in the making."

Even those opposed to the man becoming President mostly stood silent through the ceremony.



"He’s gonna be President, but all we can wish is that he leads this country in the right direction," said one visitor. "From sea to shining sea."

Robert Cavalcante spent decades in the Navy, and savored the chance to take the train in today.

"I’m here for my friends and family who can’t be here, and for my shipmates -- for all those who have served and can’t stand here."

On a divisive day in downtown DC, this ceremony was the rare moment of attention undivided.





