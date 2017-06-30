Attorneys offering free legal assistance with travel ban

Attorney Aaron Littman from the Southern Center for Human Rights stands with a sign written in English and Arabic offering free legal assistance at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on June 29, 2017 (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - About a dozen local attorneys are taking shifts at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with signs in English and Arabic offering free legal assistance to anyone turned away. It’s in response to the federal travel ban for six majority-Muslim countries that was reinstated Thursday night.

The US Supreme Court held that parts of the travel ban proposed by President Trump can stand until they make their full ruling in October.

But attorneys on hand to help people who may be impacted by it call the whole thing unconstitutional.

"The Muslim ban in its first iteration was wrong and unconstitutional and in its second iteration is wrong and unconstitutional," said one attorney. "Because it is motivated by anti-Muslim bigotry none of it is acceptable for any length of time."

The attorneys are offering their services free of charge to anyone denied entry at the airport when they land in Atlanta.

"We can file a legal action to get the person released, we can talk to customs and border patrol to see if the person can be released, and we can make a lot of noise," the attorney said.

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, Executive Director of the Atlanta branch of the Center for American Islamic Relations, is also taking a shift at the airport along with the coalition of lawyers. While the Trump Administration is calling the Supreme Court's decision a victory, telling reporters the focus of the ban is the safety and security of the United States, Mitchell says it unfairly targets Muslims and should be ruled unconstitutional.

"We can protect our nation's security without engaging in bigotry," he said.

The high court is scheduled to hear the full case in October, and the coalition of attorneys say they will be offering free legal assistance to anyone who needs it until the court renders its decision.

