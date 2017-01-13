Buzzfeed turns Trump's 'failing pile' quote into T-shirt

After getting called-out by President-elect Donald Trump, Buzzfeed made a t-shirt. (Photo: Buzzfeed)

News site Buzzfeed is apparently so pleased about having been called a "failing pile of garbage" by President-elect Donald Trump that many will be wearing the phrase as a badge of honor -- on T-shirts.

While dismissing reports this week from Buzzfeed and CNN that the Russians had collected damaging intelligence on him, Trump inadvertently gave a big boost to the T-shirt business. Besides labeling Buzzfeed with the "failing pile" label, he went after CNN as the "fake news" network. The slogans are now on shirts.

Buzzfeed printed the shirts this week with its new slogan, as well as bumper stickers and a garbage can, and has been selling them on its online store. The shirt sells for $30, the bumper stickers go for $5 and the trash can for $49.

BuzzFeed told USA TODAY in a statement that it would be "donating 100% of the proceeds" from purchases of the limited-edition items "to the Committee to Protect Journalists." Within 12 hours all of Buzzfeed's items had sold out -- raising $25,000 for the press-freedom organization that was touted by Meryl Streep during the Golden Globes awards last Sunday..

Trump is showing he has a knack for inspiring the political merchandise. Besides his now-famous "Make America Great Again" golf caps, supporters wore "bad hombre" and "nasty woman" T-shirts during the campaign.

CNN isn't being left behind. There are T-shirts reading "CNN/ the fake news network"

Sarah Chrzanowski, maker of the "CNN, fake news network" shirt, is hoping to capitalize on the interest. The mother of three from Southern California has learned to strike quick when a T-shirt possibility arises. She already has hits like "Obama played the race card/ Clinton played the woman card/ Americans played their Trump card" under her belt. She says it was a hot seller over the holidays.

"No one else was selling it when I made it election night," writes Chrzanowski.

